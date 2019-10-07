For the second straight season, Missouri S&T's football team wound up in a dogfight with Quincy – and for the second year in the row, the Miners prevailed when the dust cleared as they held off the Hawks for a 21-13 Great Lakes Valley Conference win at Allgood-Bailey Stadium.

The win was the fourth in succession for the Miners (4-1, 2-0 GLVC) as they now prepare to embark on a challenging three-week stretch away from home.



The Miners -- who also won a one-score decision over Quincy last October -- wasted little time in grabbing the advantage, as Vidal Daniels (Oakland, CA/Mountain Pointe) picked off an Andrew Rund pass on the Hawks' third play after the opening kickoff to set up a short field for the offense. Six plays later, Deshawn Jones (Olympia Fields, IL/Rich Central) scored on a nine-yard run to give S&T a 7-0 lead before three minutes had elapsed off the clock.



Quincy (2-3, 0-2 GLVC) tied the contest late in the first quarter on Jalen Griffin's four-yard scoring run, then stopped the Miners on a fourth-and-one at their own 45 to get the ball back. However, the Miner defense held and forced a short field goal attempt that Michael Klotz pushed wide to the left to keep the game tied.



Late in the first half, the Hawks drove deep into S&T territory again, but Klotz missed a 29-yard field goal attempt that would have put Quincy into the lead. On S&T's ensuing possession, it drove 80 yards for a go-ahead score as Josh Brown (Gainesville, FL/North Marion HS) – who caught a 27-yard pass to put the Miners into Quincy territory – closed the drive with a 10-yard scoring catch from Brennan Simms (Punta Gorda, FL/Charlotte) with 37 seconds to play in the half.



The Miners were unable to extend that advantage, however, until the fourth quarter. S&T missed a chance at points after Ben Styron's (Harrisonville, MO/Harrisonville) long field goal attempt hit the upright, but when the Miners got the ball back at their own five-yard line, they went on a 95-yard drive to score what would be the decisive touchdown.



That drive started with a 26-yard completion to Logan Armontrout (Centralia, MO/Centralia), then a couple of plays later, Simms hit Austin Griffin (West Palm Beach, FL/Oxbridge Academy) for 24 yards to get the ball into Quincy territory. Moments later, Simms connected with Brown for 17 yards to the Hawks' 11-yard line, setting up a touchdown run on the next play by Aaron Moya (Canutillo, TX/Canutillo) to add to the lead.



Quincy answered back with a touchdown run by quarterback Andrew Rund with 4:35 to play to cut the lead to eight – the Hawks missed the extra point – but the Miners stopped Quincy on downs deep in its own territory when they got the ball back and were able to run out the clock.



The Miners outgained the Hawks 485-382 on the afternoon, with much of the S&T offense coming from the right arm of Simms as he completed 30-of-44 passes for a career-high 345 yards. Armontrout caught eight of those passes for 117 yards, while Breon Michel (Colorado Springs, CO/Vista Ridge) had 92 yards and Brown had 85 yards as they caught seven passes apiece. Jones had 80 of the Miners' 140 rushing yards in the contest.



S&T's defense forced three turnovers in the game – interceptions by Daniels and Zach Gallina (Vista, CA/Rancho Buena Vista) as well as a forced fumble and recovery by Joe Wilkinson (St. Louis, MO/Mehlville) – as Bryce Stevenson (Pearland, TX/Dawson) led the way with 10 tackles. Dontay White (Florissant, MO/Hazelwood Central) recorded nine stops that included 2.5 for a loss and Tershawn Wharton (University City, MO/University City) had eight tackles that also included one of S&T's season-high six quarterback sacks.



The Miners will head to Houston, Texas next Saturday for a matchup against NCAA Division I Football Championship Series foe Texas Southern; kickoff will be at 2 p.m. S&T will follow that up with road games against the two GLVC teams that currently hold undefeated records in Truman State and Indianapolis before returning to Allgood-Bailey Stadium on Nov. 2.