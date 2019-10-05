The celebrations on the sideline weren’t outlandish, but they added up and reflected a Rock Bridge football team that is now finally flying high.

As the seconds ticked off the clock in the Bruins’ 41-28 home win over Jefferson City on Friday night, the high-fives and chest bumps began to increase, culminating in a spirited celebration in the end zone following their second triumph in as many weeks.

After opening the season with four crushing losses in a row, Rock Bridge's recent form has begun to resemble the team that coaches and players believed it would be back in the summer. Energy swirled around the field as the Bruins went up by two scores in the fourth quarter to put victory within reach.

A 31-point win over Hickman last week got Rock Bridge its first win. Friday night, the Bruins recorded a statement victory.

“It feels amazing, especially on our home turf, our homecoming,” said senior running back Miles Cheatum, who was ready and willing to hand out praise. “Everyone played well, our coaching staff coached well, the offensive line played well, the defensive line played well, the linebackers played well.”

It was Cheatum along with fellow running back Bryce Jackson who led a second-half offensive explosion by, as offensive coordinator Mike Hall put it, “running it down their throats.”

Trailing 21-14 at halftime, Cheatum and Jackson combined for three touchdowns after the break, helping the Bruins keep pace with the Jays. Their performances became even more vital due to an injury to Peyton Carr. Cheatum was asked to help on defense, and the offensive workload shifted to Jackson, who scored twice in the final period.

“We felt that Bryce had proven himself and is really starting to become a good runner,” Bruins head coach Van Vanatta said. The coaching staff told Jackson they wanted to seem him be more aggressive, and the junior responded. “We talked to him about it, and as the game went on, he was lowering his shoulder, pounding it for two or three more yards.”

The offensive stars weren’t all in the backfield, however. After the Jays responded to Cheatum’s 66-yard touchdown run with a scoring drive of their own, Rock Bridge quarterback Grant Hajicek and his receivers made their best connections of the night. A diving catch by Brett Mooney and an over-the-shoulder grab by Spencer Nivens set the Bruins up in the red zone, and Jackson capped the drive off with a 3-yard plunge into the end zone.

“Great plays. Big plays. Great players make big-time plays in big-time games,” Vanatta said. “We had two of those big catches down there. We knew there were some things we could do to attack them, and we did.”

A crucial defensive stand gave the Bruins the ball back on the Jays' 27-yard line with four minutes left, and the Bruins wasted little time putting the game out of reach with another touchdown by Jackson, starting the celebrations on the sideline and in the stands.

After struggling against Jefferson City in the middle part of this decade, Rock Bridge closes the 20-teens with a three-game winning streak in the series.

After the Bruins were smashed by Lee’s Summit West to fall to 0-4 two weeks ago, Vanatta continued to repeat himself: Just do your job.

The Bruins are now flying high with two straight victories over rivals, with a very good chance to keep the momentum rolling next week against winless Smith-Cotton.

“We’re doing the things that we talked about all year,” Vanatta said. “We had to cut down on the mental mistakes. We got the ball rolling and started making some adjustments, and I couldn’t be more happy for the guys.”