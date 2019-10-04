The latest from the volleyball teams at Rolla and St. James

Rolla Lady Bulldogs

Rolla has increased its season record to 10-10-1 this week as they picked up a win over the (then) undefeated Licking Lady Wildcats who were 9-0 at the time by a score of 2-0 on September 30. They continued the week by defeating the West Plains Zizzers at home in an Ozark Conference game.

Rolla defeated Licking in two sets 29-27 and 25-16, while defeating the Zizzers 25-21 and 25-17 on Thursday.

With a 1-4-1 record for the Lady Bulldogs against out of state teams this season, Rolla has a and 9-6 record against Missouri schools. They are 2-2 in Ozark Conference action.

Next up for the Lady Bulldogs is the Rolla Invitational on Saturday where the Bulldogs face Mexico (4-5), Osage (5-4), and Summersville (6-9-1) all in poole play.

St. James Lady Tigers

The St. James Lady Tigers are 3-6 on the season and played the Cuba Wildcats and Dixon Lady Bulldogs earlier this week. Those results were not posted as of publishing.

The Lady Tigers will host Linn on Monday who is 2-8-3 on the season with the varsity serving off at 7 p.m.