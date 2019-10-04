The first St. James boy runner across the finish line was freshman Silas Redburn who ran the time of 19:29 which placed him 18th in the meet. Freshman Erika Deardeuff was the first St. James girl runner placing 12th with the time of 25:13.

The Tigers hosted 11 high school teams Wednesday. The only full team was the middle school girls and varsity boys.

Boys

The varsity boys team placed third in a competitive race with 106 points. They were just behind Steelville (17) and New Haven (59). The individual winner of the race was junior Ty Merseal from Steelville who ran a time of 16:40.

The first St. James runner across the finish line was freshman Silas Redburn who ran the time of 19:29 which placed him 18th in the meet. Junior Zachary Deardeuff placed 24th with the time of 19:59 in the meet while Sophomore Cody Garver placed 31st with his time of 21:31. The final two of the five was freshman Blake Redburn who placed 35th and junior Levi Brown with his 36th place finish.

Girls

The St. James Lady Tigers did not have a full team in the meet. New Haven won the meet while Sullivan was the runner-up. Freshman Emily Willman from Sullivan won the meet with the time of 21:09.

Freshman Erika Deardeuff was the first St. James runner placing 12th with the time of 25:13. Senior Dawn Weinbaum placed 32nd in the race with the time of 35:54 for the Lady Tigers.

Varsity Boys Teams

1. Steelville 17

2. New Haven 59

3. St James 106

Varsity Boys Individual

1. Ty Merseal 16:40, Steelville

2. Conner Diaz 16:52, Steelville

3. Isiah Huskey 17:04, Sullivan

Varsity Girls Teams

1. New Haven 26

2 Sullivan 33

Varsity Girls Individual

1. Emily Willman 21:09, Sullivan

2. Emma McIntire 22:00, New Haven

3. Chloe Grater 22:22, New Haven