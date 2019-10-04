The Rolla Bulldogs faced the Pacific Indians on the road this week and picked up a big victory over a Class 3 District 8 opponent.

The other district team the Bulldogs have played was the Washington Bluejays on September 12th when they fell by a final score of 2-3.

Rolla improved its record to 10-4-1 on the season which keeps them as the top seed going into the tournament. Rolla is 7-1-1 in their last nine games.

Mohamad Alamaldien score twice during the match while Evan Moore added the final goal to give the Bulldogs the 3-2 win. Gabe Stanislawski, Moore, and Alamaldien also added some assists in the victory.

The junior varsity tied 3-3 and are 2-2-2 on the season.

The next game for the Bulldogs is on the road on the road at Waynesville on October 7.