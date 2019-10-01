A spark from the bench lifted the Blue Springs South volleyball team to a Suburban Big Six victory over Park Hill Monday.

The Jaguars cruised to a 25-9 first-set win but had to outlast the host Trojans 31-29 in the second set to claim the conference win.

“Shout out to our bench for their awesome involvement in the game,” Blue Springs South coach Mallori Perry said.

Kylie Gregory knocked down 12 kills and Ava Epperson added seven to lead the Jaguars (8-9), who snapped a four-match losing streak. Marti Strickert dished out 16 assists.

The Blue Springs South junior varsity claimed a 25-23, 16-25, 15-10 victory.

PLATTE COUNTY TOURNAMENT: William Chrisman tied for fifth place in the Platte County Tournament.

Chrisman split with Winnetonka, winning 25-18 and falling 25-16. The Bears then topped Smithville 26-24, 27-25. The lost 25-8, 25-14 to Park Hill and then lost 25-17, 25-16 to St. Joseph Central to drop to 6-10 overall.

Gia Moore led all hitters with 20 kills and Courtney Taylor added 15. Brooklyn Burkey had 25 assists and six ace serves and Patience Farmer had 25 digs.