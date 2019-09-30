Boonville senior offensive and defensive lineman Alan McCarter is this week’s Player of the Week for his play during the Pirates 35-14 win over the Osage Indians.

A two-way player for the Pirates, McCarter finished with a total of five tackles (two solos/three assists) but was disrupted on numerous other plays to help the Pirates improve to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the Tri-County Conference. For the season, McCarter has a total of 15 tackles with five solo stops and 10 assisted tackles.

McCarter said it’s a big deal to come away with a win on Homecoming. “With a big crowd here I think that really fueled us in the second half to come out and play hard,” McCarter said. “They scored those two touchdowns in the second quarter and they kind of best us in the second quarter, but coach came in at halftime and said we have to win the second half and I think that’s what we did. We came out defensively and stopped them and that just kind of fueled our offense to run the clock out.”

After the game Friday night, McCarter offered his insight on his favorite movies, food and sport team just to name a few.

What are some activities that you like to do?

Of course football, but when it comes to school I really like the DECA program. It’s like a marketing program, where you can go and do competition with and I really enjoy that. I’m also part of the FCA (Fellowship Christian Athletes), too.

Where is your favorite vacation destination and summer activity?

One time I went on a cruise in the carribean and that was cool but I think if I could choose anywhere to go I would probably go to Alaska. As far as summer activity, probably waking up at 5 a.m. and come practice with my friends. That’s probably the best part of the summer honestly.

Tell me someone who inspires you in sports and in life?

My stepdad, Steve Weekly. He really pushed me into sports. I probably wouldn’t even be in sports if it wasn’t for him, so I really thank him for putting me in sports.

Name three things on your bucket list that you want to do?

1. Go to Alaska

2. Win a state championship with my Boonville Pirates

3. Skydiving

If you could be one movie star who would it be and why?

I really like Dwayne Johnson. He is a physical specimen. I would like to be that big and that strong and he is humble, too. I really like that about him.

Favorite food: Anything with a big slag of meat and some potatoes

Favorite TV show: Friends

Favorite movie: Fast and Furious

Favorite sports team: Probably the St. Louis Cardinals. I like baseball and everytime I go to the stadium it’s just a great environment to go to and I really like all the amenities that Busch Stadium’s got, and I just really like the team.