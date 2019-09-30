Miners take down William Jewell and Tigers fall short against Cuba

Missouri S&T Miners 3-1 vs. Williams Jewell Cardinals 1-3

Missouri S&T began the game on Saturday and ended it on Sunday thanks to mother nature. That did not slow down the Miners, though, as they defeated William Jewell 41-24.

This is the third weekend in a row where the Miners scored more than 40 points.

Missouri S&T had possession of the ball to begin the game early, but threw an interception with just over 10 minutes in the first quarter. Right after that there was a lightning delay that suspended the game.

The game restarted again around 2 p.m. on Sunday, beginning from the 10:21 mark in the first quarter. Deshawn Jones scored on a 3-yard run just two minutes into the restart of the game. The kick from Ben Sterns was good and S&T took a 7-0 lead. William Jewel struck back with 5:44 left in the quarter after a 45-yard pass from Will Schnieder to TJ Guillory. The kick from Dalton was good to tie the game at 7-7. Jones scored his second touchdown of the day when he caught a 32-yard pass from Brennan Simms with 2:10 left in the quarter and the Miner lead would hold through the first quarter.

Williams Jewell continued to hang around when they scored on a 34-yard field goal just four minutes into the second quarter. The Miners and the Cardinals traded the ball back and forth until near the end of the first half when Simms connected with Josh Brown on a 40-yard touchdown pass. With the extra point the game was now 21-10. The Miners would get the ball back with less than a minute to go and they scored with one second on the clock when Simms threw a 6-yard pass to McAlister to extend the lead to a healthy 28-10 at the break.

Williams Jewell began the second half strong as Schneider connected with Zack Gaudette on a 9-yard pass with 10:12 in the quarter to cut the lead to 28-17. Jones scored on a 7-yard run from S&T on the next drive after the Miners held onto the ball for over five minutes with 4:34 left in the third quarter to go up 34-17. Aaron Maya added another touchdown run with just seven seconds left in the quarter to make it 41-17 after the third period. William Jewel added one more touchdown to make the final score 41-24.

The Miners had 304 passing yards in the win. Simms led the Miners in passing with his 296 yards and three touchdowns and now has 16 touchdowns in his first four games this season. His favorite receiver was Logan Armontrout whom had 121 yards on six receptions. Brown had seven catches for 76 yards, plus a touchdown. Jones and McAlister both added touchdowns in the win.

S&T totaled 173 yards in the game. The Miners had a balanced game on the ground as Maya ran for 72 yards and a touchdown. Jones scored two touchdowns on his 59 yards.

The Missouri S&T Miners will host Quincy University this Saturday.

St James Tigers 0-5 vs. Cuba Wildcats 2-3

Both teams played excellent defense in the first period of the game as neither team was able to score.

Cuba was the first to score when they connected on a 10-yard pass with just 3:57 remaining in the half. The conversion was no good and the Wildcats led 6-0. St. James came back and scored on a 48-yard pass from Nick Hallbrook to Dakota Kurtti with 57 seconds left in the first half of play. The extra point from Tyler Limback was good and the Tigers took a narrow 7-6 lead to halftime.

Cuba added two more scores in the third period. Both of them were passes with failed 2-point conversions and the lead extended to 18-7.

The Wildcats would begin the scoring early in the final quarter when they made another pass completion, this time for 34 yards, with 9:16 in the game. Just 2:30 later, the Wildcats scored off of a 31-yard run to make it 30-7. The Tigers put together one final score when Gavin Caldwell caught a 53-yard pass from Preston Schmidt as time ran out. However, the damage was done as Cuba won the game 30-13.

St. James had 165 yards from the air. Both Halbrook and Schmidt scored touchdowns on the day. Schmidt led the team with 80 yards in the air, Halbrook had 48, and Rustin Branum added 37 of his own. Both Caldwell and Kurtti combined for 101 yards catching in the air and each of them had a score.

Halbrook also led the team in rushing with his 79 yards and the team had a total of 84.

The big player on defense was Rustin Branum who had a total of 23 tackles in the game. The team had 107 total. Branum also had an interception.

The Tigers will travel to 5-0 St. Clair to face the Bulldogs this Friday at 7 p.m.