Rolla traveled Kickapoo and fell to the Kickapoo Chiefs 33-7 in a game that had several turnovers.

The Bulldogs trailed early in the beginning and Kickapoo kept scoring.

The Bulldogs had and early fumble recovery after a Kickapoo punt but would punt the ball back after being stopped by the Chiefs defense. The Chiefs gained big yards at the 8:32 mark with a flea flicker pass of nearly 60 yards. Kickapoo then scored at the 8:17 mark off a 1-yard touchdown run. Just 1:30 later, Kickapoo added to their score and failed on the extra point to make it 13-0 and that lead would hold after the first quarter.

Rolla and Kickapoo began the second quarter with both teams playing some stout defense. The Bulldogs then broke through and recovered a fumble on the Kickapoo 27-yard line with 4:40 remaining in the half and Rolla scored with 1:15 left off of a 35-yard touchdown run by Isaac Hunter from the handoff of Jack Hounsom, but it would be the team's only score of the night. Kickapoo added to its lead and scored on a 38-yard touchdown pass with 24 seconds to go before the break for a 19-7 lead.

In the second half, Kickapoo scored with less than a minute in the third quarter to gain a 26-7 lead and secured their final score of the night in the fourth quarter.

The loss drops Rolla to 3-2 on the season and in the Ozark Conference, while the Chiefs pick up the first win for a Springfield school against a non-city school this season.

The win does not hurt as bad in the district points, though, as the Chiefs are Class 6 and Rolla gets a bonus points for playing up two classes.

Jack Hounsom led the Bulldogs offensively with his 117 yards in the game and Isaac Hunter was the next one with his 90 yards from scrimmage. Gage Klossner kicked two kickoffs on the night for 123 yards while his longest was a 75-yard kick that left the ball inside the 5-yard line. He also nailed his extra point attempt.

The Chiefs were led by Micheal Maugans who score three times and had 58 yards on offense. Chase Kruse had the most yards for the team with his 153 yards from scrimmage and touchdown. The Chiefs quarterback Cross Elmquist totaled 201 yards in the game and 168 of these were from the air.

The Rolla Bulldogs will host the Waynesville Tigers this Friday for the Homecoming game. Waynesville is 3-2 and coming off a 77-0 win over the 0-5 Central Bulldogs from Springfield.