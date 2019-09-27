The Lady Bulldogs fell 3-6 to the Willow Springs Bears this week.

They trailed 1-2 after doubles and fell in the singles part 2-4.

The team of Faith Taylor and Anne Marie Bevis lost to Taylor Reese and McKenna Cox 6-8. Molly Hardwick and Elliana Stanislawski then defeated Riley Pool and Hunny Hanson 8-4. In the final doubles of the night Kathleen Beetner and Sarah Beetner fell to Mckylie Cox and Olga Dudko 7-9.

Taylor fell to Pool 6-8 in the top singles contest while Chan lost to Reese 1-8 in the next matchup. Bevis then fell to McKenna Cox 2-8. McKylie Cox defeated Hardwick 8-0 in the fouth-seeded match.

The Lady Bulldogs picked up the final two wins as Stanislawski defeated Hanson 8-3 and Beetner came out the victor against Dudko 8-3.

The Lady Bulldogs will have their Senior Night against the Waynesville Tigers on Monday.