The Rolla Bulldogs are 6-4 and will have their second tournament in two weeks as they will take on three Parkway Schools this weekend.

The Bulldogs took home the championship of their home tournament last weekend when they defeated Capital City 8-0, Republic 3-1, and Poplar Bluff 3-0.

Rolla is coming off a 2-3 loss to the West Plains Zizzers in Ozark Conference action on Tuesday night at West Plains. That loss drops them to 1-1 in the OC. The goals were scored by Evan Moore and Gabe Stanislawski. Quincy Cummings had an assist.

The Bulldogs will begin with Parkway North on Friday night. The team will face Parkway South and then Parkway West on Saturday. North is 5-4, South is 1-1, and West didn't have a schedule online.