Missouri S&T Miners 10-2

The Lady Miners improved to 10-2 after last weekend's tournament.

They traveled to Harding University where they took on Christian Brothers, Harding, Ouachita Baptist, and Arkansas - Monticello.

S&T went 3-1 in the four games with their lone loss coming to Monticello.

The Lady Milers defeated Christian Brothers from Memphis 3-0 last Friday at noon. The second game of the night was later in the evening against the host Harding Lady Bison from Searcy, Ark. S&T fell in that game 2-3 in five sets.

The S&T ladies once again faced Ouachita Baptist this season on Saturday. The last time the Miners won in five. This time, it was another close contest and S&T picked up the win 3-1. The Lady Miners defeated Monticello for the second time this year also in five sets with a score of 3-2.

The Lady Miners were scheduled to travel to Belarmine on Friday in Louisville, Ky., and will continue their road trip to face Indianapolis on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Indiana. Both of those games are conference games.

St. James Lady Tigers 5-7-2

The Lady Tigers were 2-4-2 this week coming off a good tournament and tough week. They began with a second place finish in the Cuba Tournament.

The Tigers split the game with Bourbon in pool play, They then defeated Patosi and ended that part of the tournament with another 1-1 tie to Cuba. That earned them a spot in the semifinals where they defeated Herculaneum in three sets 2-1. They fell in the championship to Warrenton 0-2 to take home the second place plaque.

The Tigers also fell to Licking at home 0-2 and St. Clair on the road 0-2. The Tigers fell in conference play to Pacific on Thursday 0-2.

The next game for St. James will be this weekend in the Megan Gross Invitational and on the road Monday against the Dixon Lady Bulldogs.

Rolla Lady Bulldogs 8-10-1

The Lady Bulldogs had a quiet week where they faced just Parkview at home on the 24th. They fell in three sets 1-2 after the Lady Vikings twice made a comeback.

“We fell to a good Parkview team but had a big let down in the third set leading 20-14 and giving up the win,” Rolla coach Stephanie Pritchett said.

Rebecca Janke led the team with five aces, 12 kills, two assists, four blocks, and 16 digs. Jessica Pritchett added 10 assists and six digs while Loran Pritchett had 16 assists and 14 digs.

The next game for Rolla will be against Licking at home on Monday at 7:30 p.m.. They will then host West Plains on October 3 and host the Rolla Tournament on the 5th.