Macy Cavanah tops No. 1 singles, Hunter Keithley and Hannah Zimmerman No. 1 doubles in Wednesday's (Sept. 25, 2019) Tigers Classic at Excelsior Springs. Team second

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — With No. 1 singles champion Macy Cavanah and No. 1 doubles champs Hunter Keithley and Hannah Zimmerman, the 2019 Chillicothe HS tennis Lady Hornets nearly captured the team title of Wednesday’s (Sept. 25) Tigers Classic tournament at Excelsior Springs.

Although CHS coach Bob Long did not note the precise team-score totals, he reports the senior-trio-led Lady Hornets came “close” to edging significantly-larger Kearney for the team crown, in addition to having the top finishers in the top level of each format of play.

Cavanah won 24 of the 26 games she played on her way to sweeping four sets and No. 1 singles laurels. She capped her performance with a decisive 6-2 triumph over Kearney’s top player, Long relates.

In doubles, 2-times state doubles qualifier Keithley and first-year partner and classmate Zimmerman were not quite as dominant as Cavanah, but weren’t far off her pace. They won twice by shutout and once 6-1 before rallying from a 1-3 deficit to best a Kearney tandem 6-4 in their final set.

“The seniors led the day,” praised Long.

Chillicothe’s other three entries in the tournament – in which each school had two singles players and three doubles tandems – weren’t chopped liver themselves.

In No. 2 singles, junior Delaney May won three of her four sets, losing to a Kearney foe as she took second place.

Similarly, in No. 3 doubles, Lady Hornets Leah Lourenco and Olivia Anderson topped three opponents, but lost against a Kearney entry in a set which went to a tiebreaker at 6-6. Had the CHS combo taken the tiebreaker, instead of the KHS Lady Bulldogs capturing it 7-3, Chillicothe likely would have ended up at the top of the team heap.

Chillicothe’s only entry which didn’t place first or second nearly did. The No. 2 doubles pair of Megan Sisson and Cami Carpenter won two close sets (7-5) and another competitive on at 6-3, but fell 1-6 in their other set. Tied with two other entries for the top record after the 3-sets preliminary round, the Lady Hornets duo came up on the short end of the tiebreaker, relegating them to playing for fifth or sixth place. Their second 7-5 triumph left them fifth.

Chillicothe’s racquet squad returns to dual-match action Thursday (Sept. 26), hosting Trenton, against whom they’d already won a match.