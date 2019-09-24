The Blue Springs softball team couldn’t get much of anything going offensively Monday.

Until the sixth inning.

The Wildcats erupted for four runs in the sixth to claim a 4-1 Suburban Big Six home victory over Lee’s Summit West.

The game was originally scheduled for West but moved to Blue Springs because of wet fields.

“This was a good come-from-behind win,” Blue Springs coach Jim Brandner said after his team evened its conference record at 2-2 and improved to 10-3 overall. “(Abby) Kinzler pitched a great game and had the key double with bases loaded.”

Kinzler allowed just five hits, one walk and one run while striking out three in the complete-game victory.

Kinzler’s two-run double put the Wildcats ahead 2-1, and Presley Ziegenbein added a two-run single in the sixth.

The Wildcats prevailed despite being outhit 5-4 by the Titans.

On Saturday, Blue Springs edged Park Hill South 1-0 in a rain-shortened game in the Winnetonka/Park Hill South Tournament championship pool.

The rest of the tournament was washed out by rain so no champion was crowned.

Savannah Maynard hit a solo home run in the third inning of the six-inning game. Kinzler earned the shutout win, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out two.

“Great pitching and defense,” Brandner said. “It was a well played game by both teams and the kind of win you can really be proud of.”

FORT OSAGE 10, BELTON 9: Fort Osage rallied from 7-1 and 9-2 deficits to claim an improbable Suburban Middle Seven home victory over Belton Monday.

“This was one of the better comebacks I’ve experienced in quite some time,” Fort Osage coach Kelly Sullivan said. “When your down (9-2), the likelihood of coming back is slim to none. The girls didn’t give up, and the bats came alive!”

Trailing 9-2, the Indians erupted for six runs in the fifth inning to make it 9-8. They scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to win it.

Alysa Garlock had two doubles and three RBIs to lead the way for the Indians. Kyra McIntosh went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and an RBI.

Emma James and Lindsey Barker each added two hits and an RBI and Anna Morton doubled with two RBIs as Fort Osage improved to 8-4 overall and 5-0 in the conference.

Sadie Waller picked up the win in relief of James, allowing just two unearned runs in 3 1/3 innings.

TRUMAN 11, ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL 0: Senior Kara Amos did a little bit of everything on Senior Night.

She threw a three-hitter in the circle and had a key hit in a six-run fifth inning to lead the Patriots to the Suburban Large Seven victory.

Amos allowed no walks and struck out seven for the shutout.

Myel White, Makenna Pontalion and Amos each drove in runs in the fifth inning. Kennedy Rucker, Pontalion and Cecelia Mora each managed two hits.