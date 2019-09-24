William Chrisman went 1-3 to tie for fifth place in its own William Chrisman Invitational Saturday.

The Bears lost 25-16, 25-15 to eventual team champion Odessa in its first match, then lost to Nevada 25-10, 25-10.

Chrisman topped Center 25-7, 25-9 in its final pool play match, but again fell to Nevada 25-18, 25-23 in bracket play to be eliminated.

Madison Kommel led Chrisman with 12 kills and Abby Bauman added 10. Brooklyn Burkey served eight aces, Patience Farmer led in digs with 48 and Gia Moore had 32 for the Bears (3-6).