The Ss. Peter & Paul girls seventh grade volleyball team fell in two straight sets against St. Andrews of Tipton last Thursday by the scores of 8-25 and 14-25.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Dina Herzog said the girls played a more experienced team and a very good serving team. “We continue to have trouble serving,” Herzog said. “Towards the end of the first set we started receiving their serves but just had trouble keeping the ball inside the court. We played better as a team but still look forward to getting better each night.”

Bella Imhoff led the Lady Warriors, who dropped to 1-4 on the season, with four kills, three digs and one assist. Sydney Nowlin finished the match with two aces, one assist and one kill while Mabry Caton added one assist, Randi Cottrell, Ellise Kirchner and Delaney Rowlett each with one kill and Reagan Wilson with one dig.

The Ss. Peter & Paul girls volleyball team will host Oakland on Wednesday, Sept. 25th starting at 5:30 p.m. Then, on Tuesday, Oct. 1st, the Lady Warriors will play at home against Oakland starting at 5:30 p.m. Both games will consist of seventh and eighth grade matches.