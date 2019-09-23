The New Franklin Bulldogs baseball team pitched a shutout against Brunswick Friday night in New Franklin by a score of 4-0.

The Bulldogs, improving to 5-4 on the season, scored one run in each of the first and third innings of play and then added two more in the sixth.

New Franklin coach Erich Gerding said this was a fun game because his pitchers threw strikes and played great defense. “The Stockwell kid from Brunswick pitched well, too,” Gerding said. “We turned three legit double plays on the infield-one in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the seventh-and Gavin Bishop had two tremendous diving plays and assists at short. Caleb, Andy and Keaton did a great job on the bump for us. We need to keep up this style of play and overall momentum next week.”

Caleb Hull picked up the win for New Franklin by giving up just one hit and two walks in four innings. He also struck out two batters. Andy Neal pitched two innings in relief before Keaton Eads came to closeout the game.

New Franklin also out-hit Brunswick 6-3, with Gavin Bishop going 2-for-3 with a single, double and one RBI. Crayton Gallatin and Andy Neal each had one double while Caleb Hull added a single and one RBI, Zac Held one single and Sam Marshall with one RBI.