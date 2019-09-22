St. James Tigers, Rolla Bulldogs and Missouri S&T Miners

St. James Tigers 0-4 vs Owensville Dutchmen 3-1

The Tigers had their first home game since week one and had the support of a sold out crowd. They competed well in the game but ultimately fell in the matchup by a score of 23-6 to the Dutchmen.

The first quarter was a slow one for both teams as there was at lead six punts in the quarter. The Tigers also had a successful fourth down conversion on their own 35-yard line, but both sides remained scoreless.

“We wanted to continue controlling the line of scrimmage and get pressure on the quarterback. We tried to have the advantage in time of possession and chew up yards in the run game," St. James coach Josh Rodiriguez said.

The second period began the same way as both teams offenses had a rough start. St. James kicked a beautiful punt that left the ball on the Dutchmen's own 5-yard line at the 9:45 mark. The Dutchmen connected on a 79-yard pass to get down to the St. James 14-yard line. Owensville was then able to run the ball in at took an 8-0 lead with 9:37 in the first half remaining.

St. James punted the ball a few minutes later during its possession. The Tigers were able to get the ball back when senior Logan Saxbury intercepted it on his own 40 from Dutchmen sophomore quarterback Brendan Decker. The Tigers held on to the ball for several minutes but punted it away. Owensville scored with 4:55 in the first half with a 17-yard run by senior Austin Gregory. After the 2-point conversion, the Dutchman led 16-0.

The Tigers brought some bounce back as they were able to drive down the field and get within striking range. Tiger senior Nick Hallbrook scored on a 3-yard run. The conversion was no good as 18 seconds remained on the clock. St. James then picked the ball off as time ran out, but sophomore Peyton Maylee was tackled to end the first half before he could find the end zone.

“It gave us a huge boost in confidence," Rodriguez said of the scoring drive. "That drive to end the half was the best drive we have had this season.”

With Owensville leading 16-6 after halftime, the third quarter was a rough one as both teams collected more than eight penalties in the first few minutes of the game. St. James fumbled the ball at the 7:59 mark but the Tigers would get it back from another fumble. The Tigers could not convert on fourth down and both teams were unable to do anything offensively thanks to the other defense. The score remained 16-6 in favor of Owensville after three quarters.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Tigers would recover a fumble on their own 33-yard line with 10:06 in the game. The Dutchmen defense stepped it up at they stopped the Tigers just outside of the red zone with 4:47 in the game. Owenville then ran in the final score of the game with 41 seconds to go.

The Tigers were led by senior Nick Halbrook who was 8-23 and had 93 yards. Senior Rustin Branum also had 17 yards on one completion. The favorite reciver on the night was sophomore Dakota Kurtti who had a 35-yard reception. Halbrook, Saxbury, and Maylee also had catches in the game. The top rusher for St. James was Halbrook who had 109 yards on 16 carries.

The Tigers had 132 yards on the ground and 93 in the air during the game.

The leader of the night for Owensville was sophomore Brendan Decker. He threw for 121 yards and was 9-17 in the game. He also added another 47 yards on the ground. His favorite target of the night was sophomore Darek Brandt who had 91 yards. Senior Trevor Abernathy led the Dutchmen in rushing with his 65 yards that averaged 13 per carry.

The Dutchmen had 184 rushing yards and 121 receiving yards.

Despite the loss, Rodriguez was pleased with the effort he saw.

“There are several players that took big steps forward. In general, the defensive line highlighted by freshman Dale Hinderhan, sophomore Chandler Tinsley, junior Cody Deluca, senior Nolan Bell and a host of others played exceptionally well,” the coach said.

“Even though we didn’t defeat Owensville, the team made a major improvement in execution and effort and as a result we played a pretty tight ball game. We still have a long way to go but we are pointed in the right direction.”

The Tigers will host the Cuba Wildcats in another conference game on Friday while Owenville will face Hermann.

Rolla Bulldogs 3-1 vs. Parkview Vikings 1-3

The Rolla Bulldogs traveled to Springfield to take on the Parkview Vikings and Rolla came away with a 34-6 win.

This was their third win in a row over the Vikings and the Bulldogs had a 21-6 lead after halftime.

The Bulldogs remain fifth in their Class 4 District 5 Tournament behind Lebanon (4-0), Camdenton (4-0), Helias Catholic (3-1), and Washington (4-0). The top six teams in the district combine for a 21-3 record overall.

The Bulldogs will be on the road again this Friday as they return to Springfield to take on the Kickapoo Chiefs at 7 p.m.

Missouri S&T Miners 2-1 vs Miles University 2-1

The Miners came in to face the undefeated Miles Golden Bears.

Once the scoring began it did not stop. Both teams combined for a total of 70 points in the game and the S&T men won the game 49-21.

The S&T Miners began the game on the slow side as the Miles Golden Bears took a 7-0 lead halfway through the first quarter. Donte Edwards ran the 2-yard touchdown in while kicker Jack Spradli added the extra point.

Just 35 seconds later, the Miners placed themselves on the scoreboard with a 58-yard touchdown pass from Brennan Simms to Josh Brown. Ben Styron made the extra point. S&T would get the ball back later in the quarter as Simms ran the ball in for his first rushing score of the game. This was his second touchdown of the game. After the kick, the Miners led 14-7 and kept that lead for the rest of the first quarter.

The Miners did not slow down in the second quarter, either, when Logan Armontrout received a 20-yard pass from Simms to give the Miners a 21-7 lead with 13:09 in the period. With 2:31 to go, Armontrout again scored on a 24-yard pass from Simms. That extended the S&T the lead to 28-7 at halftime.

The Miners honored the 2019 Hall of Fame class at halftime. They were the 2008 mens swim team, Jackling Jocks, Matt Hough (class of 2008 swimming), Jamie (Webb) McDonald (class of 2006 track), and Kandi (Weiberg) Spraggs (class of 2008 softball).

The Golden Bears were on the board early in the second half when Robin LaAnthony recieved a touchdown pass from Daniel Smith. The kick was good and the Miles team cut the S&T lead in half to 28-14. Just three minutes later at the 9:27 mark, Simms would run a touchdown in and score for the fifth time in the game to give the Miners a 35-14 advantage.

Both teams played very good defense after that for the next several minutes. Miles took nearly six minutes off the clock and put themselves in scoring position when Stefan Camplin score on a 79-yard interception. The Miners outscored the Golden Bears 14-7 in the third quarter and had a 42-14 lead.

Miles again scored early in the fourth quarter when Smith connected with Deondrea Harvey on a 1-yard pass with 12:35 in the game. The Miners still led 42-21. S&T had one last touchdown just two minutes later when Simms again connected with Armontrout for the third time on the night. This was Sims' sixth touchdown of the day.

The Miners won the game 49-21 and moved on to 2-1 on the season.

The Miners had 184 rushing yards while Miles had 155. S&T passed for 314 yards compared to Miles 231. The Miners had 411 total yards on kickoffs.

Simms had 268 passing yards. His favorite target of the nine receivers was Brown who had 91 yards. Armontrout had 60 while Austin Griffin added 42 of his own. Five Miners contributed in the rushing game. Aaron Maya had 76 yards while Payton McAlister had 73. Simms had two touchdown runs of his own on 36 yards.

The big star for Miles was Leonard Tyree whom had 129 receiving yards on six receptions. Wade Streeter led the Gold Bears with 61 yards on the ground. Smith passed for 177 yards in the game.

Missouri S&T will take on William Jewel next week on the road.