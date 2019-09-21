Missouri S&T Miners and Lady Miners

The Missouri S&T Miners are continuing to get ready for the third meet of their season.

Their meets this season were the Southwest Baptist Invitational in Bolivar and the Missouri Southern Stampede in Joplin. The Lady Miners placed fifth in the meet while the men placed fourth in their division.

Senior Kennedy Duffy led the team with a 20th place finish in the Women's Division with a time of 19:39 in the 5k at SBU. She was followed by junior Hannah Shearer who finished 26th in the race with here time of 19:54. Sophomore Krista Hilmas rounded out the top 30 with the time of 20:06.

The Lady Miners had a tougher meet in Joplin at Missouri Southern. Shearer improved her time as she was the top S&T finisher. She placed 57th overall. Freshman Anne Versaskas was not far behind as she crossed the line in 82nd with a time of 19:19. Duffy Rounded out the top 100 with here time of 19:36. She placed 97th out of 278 competitors in a race that consisted of NCAA Divisoin I and II schools. The Lady Miners placed 19th as a team in the meet.

Senior Garrett Blanchard was the top male Miner to cross the line as he ran 21:01 in the 4-mile race. He placed 14th overall. Senior Duncan Clark placed 17th with a close time of 21:04. Sophomore Andrew Lofgren had a time of 21:05 to finish in 19th place. Sophomore Hayes Pateidl placed 28th with his time of 21:19 in the race.

The men ran this last Saturday in the Missouri Southern Stampede. They placed 11th as a team in the meet. Clark ran a time of 26:26 to earn 60th place. Blanchard was the next Miner to cross the line as he ran 26:35 to earn him 70th. Lofgren was 74th with a time of 26:39. Pateidl was not far behind in 79th with his time of 26:49. Senior William Crutcher placed 82nd and ran 26:49 in the race. The top five runners were all within 23 seconds of each other.

The next race for the Miners will be in Arkansas at the Chile Pepper Festival on October 5.

Rolla Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs

The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs last competed in Lebanon where they placed seventh as a team in the boys division and the girls took third in the meet.

Junior Orion Parker placed 16th in the race to end up as the top finisher for Rolla. He ran a time of 12:02 in the 2-mile race. Senior Noah Crutcher was not far behind him at the finish when he placed 18th with the time of 12:20.

The top female for the Lady Bulldogs was senior Emma Puetz who won the race with a time of 13:04. She was followed by freshman Izzy Frost who placed fourth with the time of 13:32. Freshman Kenzie Duval was 11th after she ran 14:47. Junior Mercedez Mccurdy placed 23rd with her run of 15:36.

The Bulldogs will be at home at 4 p.m. on Tuesday in Rolla.

St. James Tigers and Lady Tigers

The Tigers have run in several meets already in 2019.

Feshman Silas Redburn had his best time last week in the Forest Park XC Invite in St. Louis on the 14th with his time of 19:05. Junior Zachary Deardeuff is not far behind in time as he ran 19:31 on the 19th in Steelville. Senior Dayton Lynch also ran his best time of the season at 20:49 in Steelville. The Lady Tigers freshman Erika Deardeuff has the top time for the girls with her run of 24:39 at Steelville. Senior Dawn Weinbaum ran 35:05 at Steelville.

The Tigers next meet will be on Thursday at the Belle Invitational.