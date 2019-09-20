The latest from the Lady Bulldogs and Lady Tigers on the diamond

Rolla Lady Bulldogs 8-8

The Rolla Lady Bulldogs had a busy week that began last weekend with five games in the Ozark Tournament. They had three games this week with two of them being on the road.

The Lady Bulldogs went 1-4 while in Ozark and went 2-1 later in the week.

Ozark Tournament (1-4)

Rolla faced several very tough schools while down in Ozark. While most were close, the Lady Bulldogs won just one of them.

Rolla fell 6-11 to Monett who is 7-5 on the season. They also fell in a close one to Oak Grove 3-6. The Ozark Lady Tigers defeated Rolla 6-12 to close out the games last Friday. Rolla won an early game Saturday against the Carthage Lady Tigers 6-5 to get its first win in the tournament thanks to a home run from Keira Chrisco to start the game. She also added another one in the fifth inning. The final game in Ozark was a 1-8 loss against Richmond.

Springfield Central Lady Bulldogs (3-5)

The Lady Bulldogs hosted Springfield Central in Rolla and came away with a 18-2 victory in the game.

The Lady Bulldogs had three pitchers against Central. They were Spencer, McCarter, and Wassilak. They all combined for two strike outs, two walks, and just gave up two hits. Barr and Moerch both had four RBIs in the win. Reedy and Kassidy Chrisco also had three RBIs each.

Union Lady Wildcats (4-6)

The Lady Bulldogs hosted the Union Lady Wildcats the next day on Wednesday. They had a hard fought battle but fell to Union 5-7 after the Rolla girls could not make the comeback in the seventh inning.

The Lady Bulldogs had 10 hits in the game. Makenzie McCarter was 3-3 for Rolla in the loss. Grooms had 2 RBIs, a single and a triple in the loss.

West Plains (7-3)

Rolla had its final game of the week on a long drive to West Plains to face the Lady Zizzers. They defeated them 12-8 in a high-scoring game by both teams. That allowed Rolla to reach a 3-0 record in the Ozark Conference.

The Lady Bulldogs will travel to Kickapoo on September 24 and face the Lady Chiefs.

St. James Lady Tigers 1-6

The Lady Tigers had two games this week as they faced Owensville at home on Tuesday and traveled to Sullivan on Thursday. The Lady Tiger fell in both of those games.

Owensville Dutchgirls 7-4

The Lady Tigers hosted the Dutchgirls on Tuesday and fell 2-15 in a shortened game.

Sullivan Lady Eagles 11-0

The Lady Tigers next game was on Tuesday in another 4 Rivers matchup. They fell to the Lady Eagles from Sullivan 0-15 in the game. That drops their conference record to 1-3.

The next game for St. James is at the Cuba Softball Tournament on the 21st of September.