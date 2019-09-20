The Rolla Lady Bulldogs had a busy week since Saturday competing in eight total games. The Bulldogs went 5-3-1 during that busy time.

They began with a tournament trip to West Plains over the weekend where they made their way out of pool play to compete for the tournament championship. The Lady Bulldogs then traveled to Sullivan to defeat the Eagles and later fell to the Jefferson City Jays in Rolla on Tuesday. Last but not least, Rolla defeated the Union Lady Wildcats Thursday afternoon.

West Plains Tournament (Weekend)

The Bulldogs were able to go 1-1-1 in pool play while they defeated Mountain Home Arkansas and Willow Springs. They fell in the first game to Blair Oaks.

Rolla fell to the Blair Oaks Lady Falcons (4-0) in two sets with scores of 16-25 and 17-25. The Lady Bulldogs then tied the Mt. Home Lady Bombers 20-25 and 25-23. They then defeated the Willow Springs Lady Bears 25-13 and 25-17. That gave them the second seed in their pool.

The Lady Bulldogs then defeated the Crowley Ridge Academy Lady Falcons from Arkansas in three sets. The scores were 25-12, 23-25, and 25-23 in the final set.

Rolla secured its spot in the championship after a win over the 3-1 Poplar Bluff Lady Mules. They fell in the first set 24-26 and then the Lady Bulldogs used the next to sets to advance as they won 25-16 and 25-22.

Rolla once again faced the Lady Falcons. This time it was for the championship. The Blair Oaks girls defeated Rolla in three sets 20-25, 25-19, and 25-27.

“We started slow in the day but got better as we played. We played nine sets straight in bracket play,” Rolla coach Stephanie Pritchett said of the tournament. “I was really proud of our team.”

Even though Rolla came up just short of the tournament title, Pritchett thought her team saved the best for last.

“They actually played the best game of the day against Blair Oaks in the championship. We were wringing sweat and they gutted it out,” she said. “We had a chance to win in the second set coming back from 18-22 and then 21-24 to tie it up and force a 25-27 loss. The third set was just point for point and they ended up winning.

Our girls had nothing to be disappointed about,” Pritchett continued. “This is our top finish for a while in this tourney and we came so far in the span of one day.”

Sullivan Lady Eagles(5-5-1) Monday

The Lady Bulldogs were on the road to start the school week out. The varsity team took on a very good Sullivan Lady Eagles team and defeated them in three sets. They split the first two sets 16-25 and 25-18. The Lady Bulldogs won an extended final set 33-31 to come away with the win.

Pritchett said this about the Sullivan matches.

“Varsity was tired and started slow- but then came alive splitting the first two sets 16-25, 18-25. Both teams played well the third set pushing each point right up to the end,” she said.

“It was the longest third set I’ve been a part of. We will see Sullivan again at our tournament.”

Jefferson City Lady Jays (12-1-2) Tuesday

The Lady Bulldogs were at home on Tuesday facing the Lady Jays. They fell in both sets to the tough Lady Jays team.

“Varsity played pretty well the first set and lost 22-25 with a few mental errors. The second set we hit a wall,” Pritchett noted. “We couldn’t pass or hit and it showed very evidently that the 17 matches we have played, the last two weeks caught up with us. They were just mentally and physically drained.”

But Rolla remains positive about the season in general.

“The girls are very encouraged by the season so far, though. We have all learned and will continue to push to our next goal of winning our conference games and setting ourselves up for a district run,” Pritchett posited.

Union Lady Wildcats (1-4) Thursday

The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Union to take on the Lady Wildcats. Rolla took the first set 25-17 and continued the shutout with the 25-20 win in the second set.

The Lady Bulldogs (8-9-1) will play their next game at home on Tuesday against the Parkview Lady Vikings.