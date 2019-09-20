Rolla had two games during the week with three more on tap between Friday and Saturday in the Rolla Invitational. The Bulldogs hosted Parkview in an Ozark Conference game shut down the Vikings on Tuesday before falling to the Jefferson City Jays on the road.

The Rolla Bulldogs kickers had a busy week.

Rolla had two games during the week with three more on tap between Friday and Saturday in the Rolla Invitational. The Bulldogs hosted Parkview in an Ozark Conference game shut down the Vikings on Tuesday before falling to the Jefferson City Jays on the road.

They host Capital City, Republic, and Poplar Bluff over the weekend in the Rolla Invitational.

Parkview Vikings (4-5) Tuesday

The Bulldogs hosted the Vikings from the OC in an early game. The Bulldogs took a big halftime lead into a big conference opening win that resulted in an 8-0 shutout for the home side.

The goals in the game were scored by several Bulldogs. Mohamad Alamaldiem, Gabe Stanislawski, and Sammy Massri all had two goals each in the game. Joel Schott and Evan Moore also scored goals in the win.

The team had six assists in the win. Assists were done by Lane Mabe, Mostafah Elgawady, Erique Cezer, Moore, Stanislawski and Schott.

The junior varsity team also won its game 5-0 and improved the record to 2-0.

Jefferson City Jays (6-2) Wednesday

The Bulldogs traveled to Jefferson City and fell to a very strong Jays team 0-5.

Rolla Invitational Schedule

Friday at 3:30- Capital City Cavaliers (3-6)

Friday at 6:30- Republic Tigers (2-2)

Saturday at 10:00- Poplar Bluff Mules (1-7)