Missouri S&T and St. James home this week, Rolla on the road

St. James Tigers 0-3 (0-1 4 Rivers) vs. Owensville Dutchmen 2-1 (1-0 4 Rivers)

The Tigers are coming off a 6-43 loss to Herman last week while the Dutchmen defeated the Cuba Wildcats 55-14 on the road.

Not the result Head Coach Josh Rodriguez or the Tigers were looking for, but there are positive signs.

“Every week our young guys are gaining experience and getting better. Just about every position on the offensive side graded out better than last week,” he said.

“We continue to make adjustments to personnel and scheme to best fit our players and their ability to execute. The most important thing for us right now is to continue to get better at the little things that make us a disciplined team.”

The Tigers are looking at moving up in the district standings with a win against a strong Owensville team. Even though both teams are not part of the same district they are Class 3 schools. Owensville is part of the St. Louis District while the Tigers are part of the Central Missouri one.

St. James will need to pick up a win to begin to climb the Four Rivers Conference.

“It is a conference game so every game will have an impact on the standings,” Rodriguez said.

The coach will be looking to the ground this week in order to come on top in the game.

“We will need our group of running backs. With line play improving we feel that our running backs will see more space and be able to get more production out of them,” he noted.

The coach is also hoping to see some improvement on the defensive end.

“We will have to improve on defense, especially up front, to stay in the game. It will be important every week that we can control gaps and allow the second level to play more freely,” the coach pointed out. “We must improve on stopping the other team’s running game. We have had a hard time closing gaps and making solid tackles. This week is no different.”

The game will begin in St. James around 7 p.m. behind the high school.

Rolla Bulldogs 2-1 (2-1 OC) at Parkview Vikings 1-2 (1-2 OC)

The Bulldogs will make the trip to Springfield this week as they travel to JFK Stadium to face the Parkview Vikings.

The team’s only loss this season was to the West Plains Zizzers and Rolla is looking forward to continuing their winning streak this week. The Vikings are on a two-game skid with a 7-63 loss to Camdenton at home and a 7-37 loss to Kickapoo across town on the road.

“Got a lot of details corrected,” Rolla coach Jon Franks said when asked what they did last week to improve like they did.

At the same time, Parkview coach Ben Dougherty was pleased with some of the things he has seen.

“We’re getting better every week. We are playing a lot of sophomores right now, and we’re seeing improvement from that group as each week passes by,” he noted.

This will be a bonus game for the Class 4 Bulldogs as they are playing up a class against the Class 5 school. The Bulldogs are currently sitting in fifth in their district that still includes four undefeated teams in Lebanon, Helias Catholic, Camdenton, and Washington. Union is just under Rolla at 2-1 also.

“It keeps us in the hunt for fourth place or better so we can be at home week 10,” Franks said in regards to the postseason.

A win for the Vikings would give them points they need to move up also.

“We’re in a four-team district with Waynesville, Central, and Glendale. A win against each of those teams would secure the number one seed for us,” Dougherty said. “We’re currently in third place in our district.”

The Bulldogs are currently just one game out of the top spot in the Ozark Conference. Meanwhile, Parkview is looking to join the upper tier.

“We think a win this week could get us into the top half of the conference standings when the season ends,” Dougherty said.

For Rolla to secure another win Friday night, the Bulldogs need to be sound on both sides of the ball.

“We need to take care of the football. Run the football and not give up big plays on defense and execute and focus for 48 minutes,” Franks said.

The Vikings will be adding some defensive changes to the starting lineup to try to spark some big stops. Coach Dougherty will also be relying on defensive end Ja’Veo Toliver and wide receiver Dontae Taylor.

“They are standout players for us who have been producing every week,” the coach said.

But it will take much more than those two to find success.

“‘We need to execute in all three phases of the game and consistently convert on third down on both offense and defense. We need to continue to improve our special teams play, and having sustained drives on offense as well,” Dougherty noted. “We’ve got to stop the run when playing Rolla. They’re a very tough, physical team and the key to stopping them will be stopping the run.”

The game will begin around 7 p.m. in Springfield at JFK Stadium on the campus of Parkview High School.

Missouri S&T Miners 1-1 (0-0 GLVC) vs. Miles University Golden Bears 2-0 (0-0 SIAC)

The Miners are coming off a big 51-17 win last week over Azusa Pacific while the Golden Bears from Miles are coming in off a 45-21 victory over Morehouse. Both teams were as home last week.

The Miners had the second most points in their program’s history as they totaled 670 yards of offense in the win.

In order for the Miners to come out on top they will need a big game from Brennan Simms from Punta Gorda, Fla., whom had four touchdowns last week. The Golden Bears will need another big game from Wade Streeter who ran for 194 of Miles’ 255 rushing yards.

Wins the last two weeks has placed Simms in Miners history as his seven touchdowns in the first two games puts him in a group of just three quarterbacks ever to accomplish the feat in Missouri S&T/University of Missouri- Rolla history.

The Miles quarterback Daniel Smith is coming in with three touchdowns and 275 yards on the year. His favorite target has been Antonio Lee who has tallied 87 yards.

Both teams will need to control the ball and prevents turnovers to come out successful in the game.

The game will be on the S&T campus on Saturday and will begin at 7 p.m.