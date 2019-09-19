Despite losing all but one player from last season's roster on its NJCAA men's national championship tournament qualifying team - as well as both of its assistant men's basketball coaches - the Moberly Area Community College Greyhounds are already being considered as being one of the top community college programs in the country upon entering the 2019-2020 season.

According to a story published last week in the popular nationwide magazine Street & Smith Basketball, the Moberly Greyhounds are ranked 10th in the preseason poll.

“I'm kind of surprised by the high ranking. However, I believe it is a product of the Moberly Greyhounds tradition and the success we've enjoyed the last few years,” stated MACC men's coach Patrick Smith, a member of the NJCAA Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

Vincennes University, Ind., who defeated the Hounds in the second round at nationals last March and carried on to win the NJCAA championship game over Ranger College, Texas, is listed No. 1 according to Street & Smith magazine. Tallahassee, Fla. is listed No. 2 and are followed by John Logan College, Ill., Florida Southwestern, Ranger, Coffeyville, Kan., Eastern Florida, Indian Hills, Ia. And Daytona State, Fla. is ninth.

The Greyhounds posted a 28-7 overall record last season while winning five championships, including the Region 16 Tournament and the Missouri Community College Athletic Conference title, yet returns only Markelo Sullivan (9 ppg, 3.6 rpg) to its 2019-2020 team roster, while both Raekwon Drake and JJ Smith were medical redshirts.

New MACC assistant coaches are Richard McBride who is coming from NCAA Division II Minot State, N.D., and Sedalia native James Hays who spent the previous three seasons as men's head coach at NAIA's William Woods University in Fulton.

“The Moberly way is to pursue championships and our ultimate goal is to be playing Saturday in Hutchinson, Kan. ( NJCAA Nationals held March 16-21),” added Greyhounds coach Smith. “With that said, it's a tough road to get there but I can't wait for the journey and the process we must embrace to become the team we want to be. I define potential as to what you've not accomplished yet and that's kind of how I look at this team in September; a team that could be very good but must be working hard every single day to get there.”

In addition to Sullivan, Drake and Smith, MACC's 2019-2020 Greyhounds basketball roster lists the following players as of Sept. 18.

They are transfer sophomores Eddie Creal of Bolingbrook, N.Y., Jalen Lee of Queens, N.Y. ,Quinton Drayton of Bowie Maryland, Dusan Mahorcic of Serbia, and Cade Combs of Harrisburg.

Freshmen are Braeden Wet rich of Moberly, Desmond Jones of Hannibal, Tyre Chambers of Brooklyn, N.Y., David Ware of Milford, Va., Olajuwon Carpenter of Nashville, Tenn. Loge Bantu of Congo, Africa, and Cortez Mosley of Peoria, Ill.

The NJCAA will release its first national basketball poll of the new season on Nov. 18. Team practices will officially start across the country on Oct. 1, and the first official day of competition is Nov. 1.

Moberly Greyhounds will tip off its new ledger of games the weekend of Nov. 1-2 by hosting the Herschel Farm & Home Classic which involves both men and women's games.

Marshalltown CC, Ia., Link Year Prep Academy of Branson and Houston CC, Texas men's teams are participating at the classic with the Hounds facing both Marshalltown and Link Year.

In fact, every weekend in November has the Greyhounds playing in a classic, and there are two weekend venues held in December.

MACC Lady Greyhounds under head coach Hana Haden will open up the new season playing Marshalltown, Ia. and Rend Lake, Ill. respectively at the Herschel Farm & Home Classic.