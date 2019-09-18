The Lady Bulldogs hosted the Lady Lakers on Tuesday and it came down to the final match of the day. Camdenton was able to pick up that final match for a 5-4 victory.

The day began with doubles where the Lady Lakers took a 2-1 lead after three matches. The top-seeded doubles match was between Rolla’s Faith Taylor and Anne Marie Bevis and Camdenton’s Katelyn Mcguire and Victoria Watson. Camdenton controlled the match for an 8-3 win.

The Camdenton team of Haley Hultz and Kaitlyn Bergstrom extended the Lady Laker lead with their 8-1 victory over Sheri Chan and Mya Burken. The final double matchup was won by a tie breaker when the Lady Bulldogs Molly Hardwick and Elliana Stanislawski defeated Kelsey Farris and Safina Ernst from Camdenton 7-5.

As singles play got started, Rolla’s Taylor defeated Camdenton’s Mcguire 8-4 to tie the team score as 2 each after the top singles contest. Camdenton’s Hultz defeated Chan 8-3 to give the Lady Lakers a 3-2 advantage. The Lady Lakers added to their lead after the third-seeded match then Watson defeated Bevis from Rolla 8-1.

The Lady Bulldogs rebounded back in the fourth-seeded matchup when Rolla’s Burken came behind to defeat Bergstrom in a 7-1 tiebreaker win. The fifth-seeded match was a key one for the Lady Bulldogs as Kathleen Beetner defeated Farris from Camdenton 8-0.

It came down to the final singles match and Hardwick led a strong charge for Rolla in the final set, but the Lakers Ernst was able to close out the game and win for the Lady Lakers as she finished with an 8-5 win for the day and win in the Ozark Conference.

"I saw a lot of matches today where we could see the athlete's plan of attack. I was watching a player perform their plan of attack rather than trying to keep the ball on the court with no idea of how they are going to win the point,” Rolla coach Cody Martin said. “It makes watching and playing the game so much fun."

The Lady Bulldogs are 3-3 on the season after the loss and are 1-1 in the Ozark Conference. The next game for Rolla is Thursday at home against the Lebanon Lady Yellowjackets who 5-5 on the year. First serve is scheduled for 4 p.m.