The Blue Springs South softball team’s 15-game winning streak has come to an end.

And defense was the culprit.

Three errors led to four unearned runs as the Jaguars dropped an 8-7 decision to visiting Park Hill Tuesday afternoon.

“Guess what we’re going to work on in practice tomorrow?” Jaguars coach Kristi Williams asked rhetorically, referring to her team’s defensive woes, which has surrendered seven unearned runs in less than 24 hours.

Tied 7-7, Park Hill scored a run in the top of the sixth and held on for the Suburban Big Six victory.

The Jaguars had won 15 straight dating back to last season, including last year’s Class 4 state championship game. They dropped to 9-1 overall and 2-1 in the conference with their first loss.

“I would like to be a perfect 10 but it (a loss) probably had to happen at some point,” Williams said. “Now it’s time for some defensive work, but we’ll be all right. We just need to refocus a bit.”

There was little wrong with the hitting as the Jaguars totaled 11 hits to Park Hill’s 10. Tori Bradley went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double, while Bailey Brumley and Lauren Rogers each went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Regi Hecker was also 2-for-4 and scored a run.

Trailing 4-1, the Jaguars scored four runs in the third inning to grab a 5-4 lead. Park Hill responded with three runs in the top of the fifth inning to pull ahead 7-5, but South rallied again for two runs in the bottom of the inning to tie it.

Bradley led off the fifth with a solo home run to pull the Jaguars within 7-6. Brumley doubled, Lauren Good singled and Rogers hit an RBI single to tie it.

Addie Lightner suffered the loss in relief of Kierra Goos, who was the victim of the four unearned runs.

GRAIN VALLEY 18, WINNETONKA 0: Grain Valley pounded out 14 hits to cruise to a three-inning Suburban Small Seven victory over host Winnetonka Tuesday.

Keely Hill went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Eagles to the rout. Jade Stone went 2-for-2 with a double and four RBIs.

Mikayla Chairez, Avery Huffman, Morgan Robinson, Alexis Parra and Hailey Hemme each added a hit and an RBI and Olivia White drove in two runs and scored two runs as the Eagles improved to 9-5 overall and 2-1 in the conference.

Shea Blankenship allowed just one hit and struck out five in three innings for the win.

Grain Valley scored seven runs in the first inning and added five and six over the next two innings to end it early on the mercy rule.