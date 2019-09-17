A good pre-game talk led to a big win for the Truman boys soccer team Monday night.

The Patriots got a goal two minutes into the game and that jump-started a 2-1 win over Suburban Large Seven Conference rival Liberty North.

Issac Botello scored for Truman (3-4, 1-1 Large Seven) within the first two minutes on a cross from a teammate.

Two minutes later, Jose Calderon barely missed a goal on a free kick. Liberty North scored with 2:30 left in the first half to tie it before Chris Alessio scored from a deflection on a corner kick with 14 minutes left.

BLUE SPRINGS 0, BLUE VALLEY NORTH 0: The Wildcats played solid defense but couldn’t find the back of the net in a tie against Blue Valley North (Kan.) Monday.

Goalkeeper Max Hayes got the shutout for Blue Springs (6-1-1).

On Saturday, the Wildcats earned a 4-3 win over Neosho but later fell to Pattonville 2-0 the same day in the Springfield Hillcrest Tournament. Carlos Llamas notched a hat trick in the win over Neosho. Matthew Martinez had the other goal.

Blue Springs had just a six-minute break before having to play Pattonville and lost without scoring a goal.

On Friday, the Wildcats defeated Monett 3-0 in the opening round. Carlos Llamas scored two goals and Martinez added one.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 3, RAYMORE-PECULIAR 1: The Broncos got a big performance from AB Falah and that led to a victory against Suburban Big Six Conference rival Ray-Pec Monday.

Falah notched two goals and Nate Kuhlman had the other score. Will Fuller, Liam Frank and Blake Landaverry each had one assist to help the Broncos improve to 3-3-1.

“For most of the first half Ray-Pec had good possession and had us defending for stretches,” North coach Ryan Kelley said. “We did a much better job of staying organized and not allowing them to break our back line. We were able to build up some play as well as fun a couple of counters.”

PARK HILL 1, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 0: The Jaguars fell to 3-3 overall and 0-2 in the Suburban Big Six Conference after a shutout loss to the Trojans Monday.

“The boys played hard with tired legs and injuries,” South coach Jon Grice said. “I am proud of their effort. Park Hill makes it tough to score and they played hard. We did all we could but ran out of gas.”

South’s junior varsity team won 3-1.

On Saturday, the Jaguars finished fourth in the Blue Springs South Tournament with six points after a 1-0 loss to Lee’s Summit. The Tigers, who beat Rockhurst 3-0 earlier in the tourney, won the title with 14 points.

“Calvin Hays made some fantastic saves in goal to keep us in the game, but a counter attack after a great attacking possession led to their only goal of the match,” Grice said. “Our midfield was omnipresent having to play touch-to-touch and box-to-box and beyond, and every kid on this team made me proud today.”

OAK GROVE 1, SMITHVILLE 1: The Panthers and Warriors ended Monday’s game in the Kansas City Cup Tournament deadlocked.

Jake Wood scored the lone goal for the Panthers (4-3-1).

On Thursday, Oak Grove won its own Panther Cup tournament after a 1-0 win over Lone Jack. Dalton Graham scored the lone goal. Hagan Dyer notched the shutout in goal.