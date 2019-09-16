AURORA — The McDonald County Lady Mustangs ran their record to 8-0 with a 15-4 win Thursday over Aurora.

The Lady Mustangs pushed across four runs in the first, one in the second, two each in the third and fourth, and finally six in the sixth. The Lady Houns scored three in the second and one in the third.

Alexa Hopkins and Whitney Kinser enjoyed the biggest games offensively for McDonald County, each collecting three hits and three RBI. Hopkins mashed three doubles, while Kinser hit one. Hopkins crossed home plate three times and Kinser scored two runs.

Hopkins earned the victory and she allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits with five strikeouts and two walks over six innings.

McDonald County also benefited from six Aurora errors.

The four runs Aurora scored matched the most McDonald County has surrendered this season — pitchers Hopkins and Madeline McCall have been a formidable tandem in the circle.

Madison Hartwigsen led the Lady Houns with two hits and Brooke Schotte, Mallorie Schmidt, Mattie Sparks, Chloe Ryan, Bethany Rogers, and Bri Martinez each had one. Schmidt and Sparks each doubled, and Hartwigsen and Sparks both picked up RBI. McDonald County made three errors.

Caitlin Roberts took the loss and she allowed 15 runs (five earned) on 14 hits with no strikeouts and one walk over six innings.

McDonald County puts its unbeaten record on the line Monday at Neosho.