Missouri S&T cruises by Azusa Pacific, Rolla gets by Hillcrest and St. James falls to Hermann

Missouri S&T Miners 1-1 (0-0 GLVC) vs. Azusa Pacific Cougars (CA) 0-2 (0-0 GNAC)

The Miners hosted the Cougars from Azusa Pacific on Saturday and were able to take advantage of their offensive targets to win the game 51-17.

The Miners began the scoring in the first quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run by Brennon Simms. The extra point was blocked as S&T took a 6-0 lead. McAlister scored for the Miners next on his 2-yard run with 7:28 in the quarter left to put the team up 13-0.

S&T added to their lead with a 26-yard touchdown from Ben Styron to extend the S&T lead to 16-0. Dontay White gave the Miners another touchdown off his interception to make the score 23-0 with 14:37 in the half.

The APU men scored in the third period at the 11:58 mark with an 11-yard pass from Jackson to Williams to cut the Miners lead to 37-10. Williams scored just two minutes later on a 5-yard run for the final APU score of the night. The Miners added another touchdown from Clemons to Simms with 4:33 left in the third quarter to give S&T a comfortable 44-17 lead.

Missouri S&T scored once more as Breon Michel scored on a 97-yard pass to Staton King.

The Miners will host Miles University at home this Saturday at 7 p.m. in Rolla.

Rolla Bulldogs 2-1 (2-1 OC) vs. Hillcrest Hornets 0-3 (0-3 OC)

The Rolla Bulldogs faced a young Hillcrest team and defeated them in a 35-14 effort. The Bulldogs honored September 11th with the Phelps Air Helicopter landing on the field and delivering the game ball.

Rolla began the scoring in the game a successful 60-yard pass by Jack Hounsom to Issac Hunter just under four minutes into the game. The ensuing extra point gave Rolla a 7-0 lead.

The Bulldogs would get the ball back just a few minutes later after the Hornets were forced to punt the ball. They scored on a 4-yard run from Colton Franks to gain a 14-0 lead with 2:40 to go in the first quarter. Rolla recovered a Hillcrest fumble with 59 seconds left in the quarter on their side of the field. With 22 seconds left, Dawitt Prichett scored of a short run. The Bulldogs had firm control of the game leading 21-0.

But the Hornets answered back as they were able to strip the ball from the Bulldogs and bring it back for a 65-yard defensive touchdown run. The extra point was blocked and the Hornets cut the lead to 21-6 with 9:56 in the first half. Rolla then turned the ball over on downs with the short field on the Hillcrest 1-yard line, but the Bulldogs scored with 1:09 left in the first half on a run by Franks. By halftime, the Bulldog advantage was 28-6.

The Bullodgs punted to the Hornets the ball early in the third and Hillcrest would not give it back for nearly the rest of the quarter. With 9:49 in the quarter Hillcrest was able to continue their drive after they made a 4th-and-short conversion near midfield. Rolla’s lead was cut to 28-14 after the Hillcrest team scored an 11-yard touchdown run with 1:15 left.

But Rolla's offense was not done yet and added another touchdown from Prichett to close the game out with 11:30 left. Hillcrest had the ball again for most of the period but the damage was done as the Bulldogs walked away with a 35-14 conference win.

That win places Rolla in a three-way tie for third place with West Plains and Glendale. The Hornets are winless in conference play and are tied with Springfield Central.

The Rolla Bulldogs will travel to Parkview next week in Springfield to take on the Vikings Friday night at 7 p.m.

St. James Tigers 0-3 (0-1 4 Rivers) vs. Hermann 3-0 (1-0 4 Rivers)

The Tigers faced a tough Hermann team on the road and fell by a final score of 6-36.

St. James trailed in the first quarter with Hermann leading 14-6 and Hermann added 16 more points in the second quarter and another score in the third.

Nick Holbrook had the St. James touchdown late in the first quarter with his 85-yard kickoff return.

The St. James Tigers will host the Owensville Dutchmen this Friday at 7 PM.