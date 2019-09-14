A strong showing in doubles helped the Blue Springs South girls tennis team to its best showing ever in the Barstow Invitational.

A first- and a second-place finish helped the Jaguars capture second place as a team.

Blue Springs, with a win and a third place in singles, claimed third place in the team standings.

Khiara Cox and Jasmine Tucker teamed for a second-place finish in the doubles A-flight, while Natalie Nelson and Sumerlyn Vorachek claimed the title in B-flight to spark the Jaguars.

“Where we shined today was in doubles,” Blue Springs South coach Jake Estep said. “The girls came out and put games together. At most points today, we were the more consistent team with great shots in the gap and opportunistic shots down the line and over our opponent’s head. We just played smart today and playing smart pays off.”

Francesca Klosener and Ashley Cooper took fifth and sixth in A and B against tough draws in singles.

For Blue Springs, Bentley Walters went 2-1 to claim third place in A singles, while Allie Brown went 3-0 to claim the B singles title. Brown topped Mary Colombo of host Barstow 10-8 in her championship match.

The A-flight doubles team of Malina McGaw and Danielle Bond took eighth, while the B team of Jamie Bowman and Molly Hocker finished seventh for the Wildcats.