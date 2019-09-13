The latest from Newburg, Rolla and St. James

Newburg Lady Wolves 0-2 (0-1 FL)

The Newburg girls are 0-2 early this season with losses to the Belle Lady Tigers and Dixon Lady Bulldogs in Frisco League play.

Their next game is against the Stoutland Lady Tigers from the Frisco League who are 3-0 and coming off a district title game appearance from last fall.

Newburg Wolves 0-4 (0-1 0 FL)

The Wolves are coming off a four-game skid to begin the 2019 season. They have losses to the Conway Bears, Belle Tigers, Richland Bears in a FL game, and the Vienna Eagles.

Their next game will be at Stoutland in the Stoutland Fall Baseball Classic that is scheduled for this weekend.

Rolla Lady Bulldogs 5-3 (1-0 OC)

The Lady Bulldogs are coming off this week unbeaten after going 2-0 with shutout wins over St. James 13-0 and Parkview 15-0.

They were 2-2 over the weekend with wins over Pacific 11-9 and an 8-6 victory against Francis Howell. Their two losses were to St. Francis Borgia 0-9 and Perryville 0-4.

The next game for the Lady Bulldogs is against Oak Grove in the Ozark Tournament on the 13th. They are also scheduled to face Ozark and Monett on the same day.

St. James Lady Tigers 1-3 (0-1 4 Rivers)

The Lady Tigers picked up their first win of the season on Thursday as they defeated Herman in a high scoring 16-11 game.

Their other games this season were all losses to the Vienna Lady Eagles, Salem Lady Tigers, and Rolla Lady Bulldogs since last weekend. The next game for the Lady Tigers is at home on the 17th against the Owensville Dutchgirls.