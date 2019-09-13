The latest from the Lady Miners, Lady Bulldogs and Lady Tigers

Missouri S&T Lady Miners 4-0 (0-0 GLVC)

The Lady Miners opened their season with four games in the Missouri S&T Invitational. They defeated Auburn- Montgomery, Arkansas Tech, Arkansas-Monticello, and Newman with a combined score of 12-2.

The Lady Miners defeated the Auburn team in three sets with scores of 25-15, 25-19 and 25-19. Abigail Widiker led the team in kills with nine while Sarah Cavanaugh led in assists with 18. Emilee Schlader had 13 digs in the win.

The S&T women then shut out Arkansas Tech in three sets by scorse of 25-18,25-20 and 25-19. Payton Gannaway led the Lady Miners with 12 kills. Cavanaugh led the team with assists again as she totaled 20. Corinne Stulce added 20 digs in the win.

The Lady Miners began Saturday on the slow side as they won the first two sets 25-21 and 25-10, but gave up two in a row with scores of 25-21 and 25-23. The S&T women them won a close fifth set 15-13. Schlander led in kills with 20 while Stulce led in digs with 21. Cavanaugh also had 26 assists.

The final match was against the Newman Jets. S&T shut out Newman 25-15, 25-17, and 25-10. Kiernan O’Boyle led in kills with 12 while Sarah McGinnis added 17 assists.

The Lady Miners are at the University of Alabama-Huntsville Tournament this weekend

Rolla Lady Bulldogs 3-5 (1-0 OC)

The Lady Bulldogs are 3-5 on the season going into this weekends West Plains Tournament. They are 1-0 in the Ozark Conference with a win over Springfield Central.

Rolla began with the 2-1 win over Springfield Central last week on the road. They then fell 0-2 to the Hickman Cupies on the road in Columbia. The Bulldogs came away with one win in the Edwardsville Illinois Volleyball Tournament. The win was over Nerinx Hall. They fell to Bloomington (IL), Edwardsville (IL), Columbia (IL), and Mascoutah (IL).

The Lady Bulldogs defeated the St. James Tigers on Tuesday 2-0. Rebecca Janke let the team with her 10 kills and two blocks. Loran Pritchett served four aces, had 15 assists, and seven digs in the win. Parker Bourne also had four kills while Sophie Moreland and Jessica Pritchett had five digs each.

“We had a slow game not really ever getting a great offense going because we had some passing issues. We did finish though and that is what counts,” Rolla Lady Bulldogs coach Stephanie Pritchett said about the win over St James.

“I’m very hopeful for the future of this club.”

The Lady Bulldogs fell to the Lady Chiefs from Kickapoo in two sets on Thursday night.

“We just couldn’t put the ball away. That was mainly due to their offense,” Pritchett said. “They had six hitters that could all put the ball away.”

Janke led the team with three kills and seven assists. L. Pritchett added eight digs and four assists. Moreland had seven digs and one kill. J. Pritchett had two kills, three assists, six digs, and an ace in the game. Lucas and Brown had an ace and a dig. Boure and Swizdor both had one kill and one block assist. Floyd added one dig in the game.

Rolla’s next game is this Saturday against the Blair Oaks Lady Falcons in the West Plains Tournament.

St. James Lady Tigers 1-1 (0-0 4 Rivers)

The Lady Tigers defeated the Salem Tigers 2-0 on September 3 and fell to the Rolla Lady Bulldogs 0-2 last Tuesday.

“Rolla is always a great opponent, and playing them so early in the season is tough,” St. James coach Julie Guese said. “We couldn't quite get in the groove all at one time. We couldn't quite convert on free balls. We have got to serve receive better, and we had several hitting errors.

“I saw many bursts of great plays being made which was a positive. Our serving was good, over 90 percent,” she continued. “What I am pleased about the most is how the girls kept each other's spirits up and wanted to compete.”

The Lady Tigers traveled to Bourbon on Thursday and no score was posted at the time of press. The next match is on the 19th of this month against Steelville.