Truman squeaked by Fort Osage with a win Wednesday in a dual at par-36 WinterStone Golf Course.

Truman shot a 253, while the Indians totaled 258.

Truman’s Kaetlyn Bragg earned medalist honors after shooting a 54. Rounding out the score for the Patriots were Cate Maxey (60), Molly Bradshaw (67) and Emmy Yanez (72).

For Fort Osage, Katelyn Ward led the way with a 62, Ashlyn Burton shot a 63, followed by Katelyn Runyan (66), Brooklyn Gilpin (67) and Allanah Hare (68).

“Playing at WinterStone is always a good thing because it's the kind of caliber course we will see in the postseason,” Truman coach Joey Penner said. “Our girls still need to work on their putting and course management.”

CHRISMAN WINS: William Chrisman improved to 2-0 in dual matches against Suburban Middle Seven Conference opponents after a victory against Belton Wednesday.

The Pirates didn’t qualify for a team score due to only having three players. Chrisman shot a 255. Josephine Shaw led the Bears with a personal-best 61, followed by Kailey Guardiola (63), Carrie Robinson (64), Zoe McConnell (67) and Shelby White (68).

“Josephine set a new PR and was the only Bear to improve over Monday’s match,” Chrisman coach John Beaman said. “The phrase ‘Golf is a four letter word’ was well understood for several as their scores took a step back. Being on the road away from the course they know was difficult to adjust for. However, all had some nice shots throughout the round on which to build going forward.”