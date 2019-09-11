The Lady Bulldogs combined for a 17-1 scoring total this week as they went 2-0 in match play and are currently 3-2 on the season enjoying a 3-game winning streak.

Rolla defeated Parkview 8-1 and Capital City 9-0.

Faith Taylor went 2-0 this week in singles with a 6-2 win over the Lady Vikings Hilda Melvinnson and Capital City’s Carly Carron 8-0. Sheri Chan was also unbeaten this week with her wins over the Lady Vikings’ Kiara Cooper and the Lady Cavaliers’ Emma Casey. She shut out Casey 8-0.

Anne Marie Bevis defeated Addison Hudson 6-4 from Parkview and Capital City’s Abigail Gooch 8-1. Mya Burken split here singles matches this week as she fell to Parkview’s Debra Stephens 3-6. She then recovered and defeated Capital City Lady Cavalier Ella Pea 8-2.

Kathleen Beetner defeated both Tiffanie Grandon 6-2 of the Lady Vikings and shut out Dahlia Penserum 8-0 from Jefferson City. Molly Hardwick ended the singles side of things with a 6-1 victory over Emma Dragoo from Parkview and a shutout win of 8-0 over Capital City’s Alexis Pope.

"A lot of long rallies that led into deuce points. The players had to work hard to earn each point, and we gained a lot of experience because of it.” Rolla coach Cody Martin said about the win over Parkview.

In doubles action Taylor and Bevis defeated Melvinnson and Hudson from Parkview 6-0 on Monday and the team of Carly Carron and Emma Casey from Capital City 8-2 in the top-seeded match ups.

Chan and Burken were also undefeated this week as they defeated Cooper and Dragoo 6-2 from Parkview. They also beat Capital City’s Gooch Penserum with a 7-3 tiebreaker at the end.

The final double team was made up of Hardwick and Elliana Stanislawski who shut out both teams this week. They began with a win over Parkview’s Stephens and Hannah Grandon 6-0 on Monday and the duo from Captital City of Pea and Pope with a score of 8-0.

"Our doubles matches were worth the watch. Mya and Sheri's doubles match was really exciting because they were down 0-4, and pushed their way through the game to win 7-3 in a tie breaker,” Martin noted. “Those are the kind of matches that these players will remember. Elliana and Molly have developed such strong teamwork as a duo's team; and Faith and Anne Marie have previous softball experience together and can communicate well with one another."

The Lady Bulldogs will be back on the courts on September 17 around 4:30 p.m. at home when they face the Camdenton Lady Lakers who are 0-3 on the year and 0-2 in Ozark Conference action.