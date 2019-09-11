The postseason picture for tennis and golf

Rolla Lady Bulldogs Golf (Class 2 District 5)

The Lady Bulldogs golfers will be competing in District 5 this season. It will be a familiar district as many of the teams will be from the Ozark Conference. The district Championship will be held at the Whispering Oaks Golf Course at 257 Golf Course Rd. in Marshfield.

The OC teams in their district are the Camdenton Lady Lakers, Springfield Central Lady Bulldogs, Glendale Lady Falcons, Kickapoo Lady Chiefs, Lebanon Lady Yellowjackets, Parkview Lady Vikings, Waynesville Lady Tigers and West Plains Lady Zizzers.

The Central Ozark Conference is represented by the Branson Lady Pirates, Nixa Lady Eagles and Ozark Lady Tigers. The Marshfield Lady Bluejays are also in the Class 3 district.

The Lady Bulldogs will travel to Ft. Leonard Wood to take on the Lady Tigers on September 17 and 19 as well another trip to face them on the road on the 24th. They will host Waynesville on the 27th of September. The Ozark Conference Tournament will be on September 30th.

Rolla Lady Bulldogs Tennis (Class 2 District 3)

The Rolla hitters will compete in a tough district that will feature just one OC school. The rest will be from the western St. Louis region. The team with the highest seed will host the district title.

Those teams from St Louis region are Eureka, Parkway South and Rockwood Summit. The final team in the district is the Waynesville Lady Tigers.

Rolla will host the Tigers on September 30 and have another shot at the Tigers on October 4 in the Waynesville Invitational.