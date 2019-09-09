Check out the latest from the gridiron for the Miners, Bulldogs and Tigers

Missouri S&T Miners 0-1 (0-0 GLVC)

The Miners opened their 2019 season with a close loss to the Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds on the road. This was a non-conference game that did not affect the Great Lakes Valley standings.

ENMU's Paul Terry scored on a 9-yard run to open the games scoring with 8:59 in the quarter. The Miners tied things with with a catch from Josh Brown for 61 yards that was thrown by Brennon Simms. MST had a second touchdown from Simms with 0:50 seconds in the period and enjoyed a 14-7 lead after the first quarter.

EMNU tied the game up with a touchdown by Zachary Fields from Wyatt Strand just a couple of minutes in the quarter. The Miners' Deshawn Jones score off an 11-yard run after a 4-play, 81-yard drive with 7:47 in the quarter. As the period was coming to a close, ENMU's Terry scored with a 2-yard touchdown run just before the end of the half. The Greyhounds outscored the Miners 14-7 to tie the game up at 21 each going into the second half of the game.

The Greyhounds opened up the second half with a third touchdown of the night from Terry at the 3:52 mark to give them a 28-21 lead to close out the third quarter. The Miners would score just five minutes later as Simmons threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Clemmons to tie the game back up as 28 in the fourth quarter. ENMU held on to the ball for most of the period and scored with a 6-yard run at the 4:51 mark. The Miners were unable to get back in the end zone and fell in the first game of the season 28-35.

Missouri S&T's next game is this Saturday against Azusa Pacific at Jackling Field on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Rolla 1-1 (1-1 OC)

The Rolla Bulldogs traveled to West Plains where they took on a state-ranked Zizzers team that entered 2019 as the defending Ozark Conference champions.

Things didn't go as planned when the Zizzers took a 42-7 lead at halftime. The Zizzers would win the game and remain tied for first in the OC.

That loss moves the Bulldogs to fifth in the district standings behind Camdenton (2-0), Lebanon (2-0), Jefferson City Helias (2-0) and Washington (2-0). The Bulldogs would play Washington in the first round of district if the season ended today.

The Rolla Bulldogs will host the Springfield Hillcrest Hornets this Friday who are 0-2 this season with losses to West Plains and Glendale. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

St. James Tigers 0-2 (0-0 Four Rivers)

The St. James Tigers traveled to Perryville where they faced a tough Pirates team. Perryville controlled the game and won it 51-0.

With that loss, the Tigers are sitting in eighth place for the district standings. They would be matched up in the first round against the defending Class 2 state champion Blair Oaks Falcons from the Jefferson City area. Salem is second with a 2-0 record. Buffalo and Springfield Catholic round out the top four teams.

The next game is on the road this Friday against Hermann in conference action at 7 p.m.

Waynesville Tigers 1-1 (1-1 OC)

The Waynesville Tigers picked up their first win of the season at home last week against the Kickapoo Chiefs from Springfield.

Waynesville defeated the opponents 30-7 and had touchdowns from Shen Butler Lawson, Evander Bradford, Erick Richardson and kicked a 30-yard field goal with the foot of Aaron Choin.

That win moved the Tigers up to first in the district standings. They would play the Springfield Central Bulldogs if the district tournament began today.

Up next for Waynesville is another Ozark Conference battle against the Lebanon Yellowjackets Friday night at 7 p.m.