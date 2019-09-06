The Rolla Bulldogs and Helias Crusaders had a hard fought battle Thursday night and the Bulldogs managed to come away with a 2-1 in the home and season opener.

Rolla pulled ahead 1-0 just five minutes into the game thanks to a goal from senior Evan Moore. He was assisted by fellow senior Gabe Stanislawski. That score held until halftime.

The Bulldogs scored again with 21:10 in the second half remaining on another Moore goal. The Rolla senior was glad to do his part.

“Coming out here, being the first game of the season, Helias is a big rival for us,” Moore said. “I wanted to come out playing hard and getting the two goals felt really good, but getting the first win of the season is going to help boost out confidence for the rest of the year."

The Crusaders tried to make a comeback just four minutes later when they were able to get the ball in the net as junior Sam Thompson scored on a short kick behind the goalie.

Ultimately, the Crusaders ran out of time and Rolla picked up its first win of the season. The junior varsity team won 3-2.

"I think its a big start to the season for us. Helias is a great team,” Rolla coach Mike Howard said. “I have had many of these kids for four years. Its a good rivalry and healthy one. Its their fourth game and our first, so I think fatigue set in for us as the game went on but they have a great squad and it was a fun game."

The Bulldogs next game is at the Pacific Tournament this weekend.