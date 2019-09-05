The Boonville Lady Pirates softball team continued its struggle in the field and at the plate Wednesday night on the road against the Southern Boone Eagles.

While managing just seven runs in two games so far this season, the Lady Pirates had only one hit in a 10-0 loss to the Eagles.

So far this season in three games, Boonville has been outscored 35-7 and have been out-hit by its opponents 29-10.

The loss dropped Boonville to 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the Tri-County Conference.

“There is really not a whole lot to say about a game like this,” said Boonville softball coach Christie Zoeller. “The six errors we had killed us. Our pitcher only gave up two earned runs and we managed to give them 10. It is hard to come away with a win with stats like that. We were also unable to produce at the plate. We could not seem to find any holes tonight. With a loss like this you just hope to take something away from it that will make us tougher and stronger the next time we take the lead.”

Defense has also been a struggle this season for the Lady Pirates. In three games, Boonville has committed 11 errors for a little over three errors per game.

Despite the shutout, the Lady Pirates played well for 2 1/2 innings while trailing Southern Boone by a score of 2-0. But then the bottom fell out as the Eagles exploded for five runs in the third, one again in the fourth and two in the fifth to suffer the loss.

Shaller picked up the win in the circle for Southern Boone while Abby Pulliam took the loss for Boonville. Shaller pitched all five innings and struck out three while giving up just one hit and one walk. Pulliam, 0-1, pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed 10 runs-two earned-on six hits and four walks while striking out three.

Southern Boone also out-hit Boonville 6-1, with DeHaas going 2-for-2 with one RBI.

Emma West had the only hit in the game for Boonville, being a single.

Southern Boone also won the JV game against Boonville 13-3.

The Lady Pirates JV, 0-2 overall and 0-1 in the TCC, scored all three runs in the top half of the third. Southern Boone, meanwhile, plated eight runs in the second and five again in the third.

Boonville JV coach Caitlin Pendergraft said the girls did well backing each other up, communicating on defense, being more selective at the plate and choosing the correct pitches to hit. “We will continue to work and improve on stringing hits together, being selective batters and aggressive base runners,” Pendergraft said.

Kourtney Kendrick pitched the first-two innings to suffer the loss for Boonville. Rachel Massa threw three innings in relief.

As for the hitting in the game for Boonville, Carlie Bishop, Lexi Maddex, Gracey Rose, Josie Widel, Mia Hatter and Anna Thompson each had one hit. Widel and Thompson also drove in one run.





