Heading into the second week of the season, Missouri is in a spot not many around the country expected it to be: winless.

Before diving head-first into the Tigers' upcoming home opener against West Virginia, we take a look back at Saturday's 37-31 loss at Wyoming.

On Missouri's final snap of the first half, its offense was on the doorstep of the end zone — completely against the momentum of the game at that point.

But the play took multiple unexpected twists, a wild sequence that loomed large in a close game.

THE SET UP

Near the end of a tumultuous second quarter — the Cowboys had outscored Missouri 24-3 in the frame at that point — the Tigers finally gained a little traction.

Down 24-17, Missouri began an early-season two-minute drill at its own 25-yard line with 1:58 until halftime.

Kelly Bryant completed a nine-yard pass to Tyler Badie to start the drive. Badie then got the ball again for a 13-yard gain.

Bryant connected on two straight passes to Barrett Banister to advance into Cowboys territory.

With a 35-yard pass from Bryant to Kam Scott, MU set itself up well within striking distance of the goal line at the Wyoming 6 with 41 seconds on the clock.

First-and-goal was an incomplete pass to Badie, and on second down, Bryant kept the ball for a five-yard gain, putting his team three feet from pay dirt.

Tigers head coach Barry Odom decided not to call his final timeout with 15 seconds left in the half.

As play resumed for third-and-goal, Missouri quickly set itself into place. Mayhem ensued.

THE FORMATION

Missouri brought eight players to the line of scrimmage, indicating the run, or in a rare circumstance, Bryant could roll out to find a tight end in the corner of the end zone.

Wyoming countered with eight defenders on the line, with three other Cowboys directly behind them.

The only Missouri players not on the line of scrimmage were Bryant under center, Dawson Downing in the fullback position and Larry Rountree as the running back.

THE PLAY

Bryant snapped the ball and quickly handed it off to Rountree. Before the junior from Raleigh, North Carolina, could take four steps with the ball, he was hit in the backfield by Wyoming linebacker Ben Wisdorf.

The ball popped loose and was scooped up by Cowboys safety Alijah Halliburton, who was in the right place at the right time to receive the bouncing pigskin.

With the ball, Halliburton was met by Bryant but easily juked around him. Halliburton had no one in front of him for more than 90 yards to the other end zone.

But Bryant didn’t lose sight of Halliburton. Bryant chased him for the next 50-plus yards, staying with him as both players sprinted at their maximum speed.

As Halliburton crossed the Missouri 40-yard line, he saw Bryant for the first time since the moment after recovering the fumble.

The Wyoming defender tried to stutter step in hopes of putting more space between himself and Bryant, but to no avail.

Bryant first put his hands on Halliburton at the Tigers’ 20-yard line and threw him to the ground at the 12, but not without a horse-collar tackle.

The usual 15-yard penalty was enforced as half the distance to the goal, putting Wyoming at the Missouri 6 with one untimed play before the break.

“I saw him get it and I was the only one who was close,” Bryant said. “So I just tried to stop him from scoring a touchdown, at least get a field goal, and that’s what they did.”

Bryant wasn’t brought to Missouri for his tackling ability, but he prevented what could’ve been a 14-point swing and made it less, saving the Tigers from giving up four more points.

THE AFTERMATH

The Cowboys used their untimed down for a 23-yard Cooper Rothe field goal to head into halftime up 10.

Although the second quarter proved to be too much of a derailment for the Tigers to recover, Bryant’s tackle gave them a chance.

Sure, avoiding a few other mistakes could’ve made Missouri 1-0 entering Week Two. But Bryant didn’t phone it in when he had the chance to be an unconventional difference maker.

“It was frustrating,” Bryant said of the play. “But on the sidelines, we just kept talking to each other, ‘Just keep playing, it’s going to come. We’re going to punch it in.’ We did on some of them, but at the end, we did come up short.”

Had Bryant given up after not corralling Halliburton immediately and let him go untouched into the end zone for a 96-yard fumble return touchdown, things could’ve spiraled out of control even harsher for Missouri.

The quarterback was named a team captain about a week before the season opener, less than a year after first stepping foot in Columbia.

If Bryant decided not to give 100% on that play, it would give almost any other MU player the leverage to do the same.

He wasn’t perfect in Laramie despite having career highs in pass completions, passing yards and total offense.

But Bryant’s effort on this key play allowed Missouri to be in the game until the final drive ended.

