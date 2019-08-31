Defense blanks Marshall after opening-possession TD. Offense scores three TDs, could have had more. Sewell injury mars triumph

MARSHALL, Mo. — The Chillicothe (Mo.) High School football Hornets’ defense blanked host Marshall after surrendering a touchdown on the 2019 season’s opening possession and the CHS offense posted three touchdowns and missed two or three golden opportunities for more as the Hornets posted a better-than-it-looks 20-7 debut triumph Friday (Aug. 30).

Veteran Chillicothe (1-0), much of its starting lineup returning from a 4-6 opening season under head coach Tim Rulo last fall, matched the host Owls’ first-series scoring march and then registered the decisive touchdown on a perfectly-executed deep pass down the middle to Kam Ward from Jaden Winder late in the opening half. The 53-yards strike and Winder’s conversion kick made it 14-7, CHS, as the teams went to the locker rooms at intermission.

The visitors, who had a fumble inside the MHS 30 thwart a long drive late in the first period, had the ball inside the Owls’ 20 twice in the third quarter, only to come away empty-handed. However, the Chillicothe defense proved too sturdy for the Owls to penetrate any more.

“I was super-impressed with our defense,” Rulo told the C-T. “… I thought they did a great job. … Hats off to our defense.”

Eventually, after the Hornets “D” stopped Marshall on downs on a fourth-and-7 play at the CHS 30 in the middle of the fourth frame, the Hornets’ offense finally delivered the clincher in characteristic Chillicothe gridiron style.

A 14-plays march which included three third- or fourth-down conversions – one on a roughing-the-punter infraction – finally was culminated by Winder’s second short scoring run of the game. His 2-yards keeper off right tackle with only 1:32 sealed victory No. 1 – a total last year’s CHS club didn’t reach until week four.

“I was really happy overall with the offense,” the Hornets coach stated. “In the end, I thought we were stopping ourselves.”

By generally out-playing the young Marshall squad most of the way, Chillicothe was able to prevail despite losing the turnovers “battle” 3-0 (two lost fumbles and one interception).

That stat, while true, is a bit deceptive. The Hornets’ defense came very close to a couple of interceptions – one apparent pickoff in the second half waved off after an officials’ huddle – and Marshall had several big losses in key situations when bad or mishandled deep snaps put the ball on the ground and forced hurried Owls recoveries.

The CHS triumph, which leaves them leading their Class 3 district standings after one week, came with a cost.

Senior end/safety Colten Sewellan sustained an injured right knee when, on video, it appears a teammate landed hit the outside of his right leg as both moved in to help make Brad Hayen make a critical tackle that stopped a Marshall ballcarrier a yard short of a first down late in the third period.

Sewell walked off the field with some assistance and spent the remainder of the evening either seated or standing on the sidelines with bags of ice tightly wrapped around the joint to try to limit swelling.

Hayen’s stop at the Hornets’ 24 on that fateful play forced the Owls to try to convert on fourth-and-1 on the following play. When an off-target, pistol-formation snap of the wet pigskin led to the squirting off the quarterback’s hands to the grass, all the Owls signalcaller could do was lunge to cover the ball for a 3-yards loss to prevent a Chillicothe recovery and possible runback.

CHS’ Hornets will make their home debut next Friday (Sept. 6) against Kirksville(0-1), which surrendered the winning touchdown in its week one 26-20 loss to Macon in the final minute.



