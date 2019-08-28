Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Spartan Stadium



The public is invited to a special ribbon cutting ceremony offered by the Moberly Public School District and the Moberly Area Chamber of Commerce concerning the celebration of having artificual turf installed on the field at Dr. Larry K. Noel Spartan Stadium.

School district administrators, coaches, student athletes, chamber members and ambassadors will be joined by Moberly community leaders at this 3 p.m. event held at the stadium field on Thursday, Sept. 5.



Lady Pirate Lead Off Softball Classic

At Boonville H.S. (HS) and Rolling Hills Park (RHP)

Saturday, Aug. 31

Game 1: (1)Eugene vs. (8) New Franklin, 9 am at HS

Game 2: (3) Boonville vs. (6) Fayette, 9 am at RHP

Game 3: (4) Moberly vs. (5) Wright City, 10:30 am at HS

Game 4: (2) Kirksville vs. (7) Sedalia Smith-Cotton, 10:30 am at RHP

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3, 12 pm at HS

Game 6: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4, 12 pm at RHP

Game 7 Semi: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3, 1:30 pm at HS

Game 8 Semi: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4, 1:30 pm at RHP

7th Place: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 3 pm at HS

5th Place: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 5 pm at HS

3rd Place: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 3 pm at RHP

Championship: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 5 pm at RHP