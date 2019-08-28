Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Spartan Stadium
The public is invited to a special ribbon cutting ceremony offered by the Moberly Public School District and the Moberly Area Chamber of Commerce concerning the celebration of having artificual turf installed on the field at Dr. Larry K. Noel Spartan Stadium.
School district administrators, coaches, student athletes, chamber members and ambassadors will be joined by Moberly community leaders at this 3 p.m. event held at the stadium field on Thursday, Sept. 5.
Lady Pirate Lead Off Softball Classic
At Boonville H.S. (HS) and Rolling Hills Park (RHP)
Saturday, Aug. 31
Game 1: (1)Eugene vs. (8) New Franklin, 9 am at HS
Game 2: (3) Boonville vs. (6) Fayette, 9 am at RHP
Game 3: (4) Moberly vs. (5) Wright City, 10:30 am at HS
Game 4: (2) Kirksville vs. (7) Sedalia Smith-Cotton, 10:30 am at RHP
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3, 12 pm at HS
Game 6: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4, 12 pm at RHP
Game 7 Semi: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3, 1:30 pm at HS
Game 8 Semi: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4, 1:30 pm at RHP
7th Place: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 3 pm at HS
5th Place: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 5 pm at HS
3rd Place: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 3 pm at RHP
Championship: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 5 pm at RHP
