Battle football currently stands at an unfamiliar crossroads.

Former head coach Justin Conyers — who led the Spartans to five district championships and the 2014 Class 5 state title as the first coach in program history — is gone, having taken the top job at Hallsville for family reasons.

His departure leaves massive shoes to fill: Conyers built Battle from playing its first organized games to being a state powerhouse in just six seasons.

But when the school searched to replace Conyers, it didn’t have to look far.

Defensive line coach Atiyyah Ellison was promoted to head coach in April after being a Conyers assistant for all six years. If the name sounds familiar, Ellison was an All Big-12 defensive lineman for Missouri from 2002-05 before a five-year, seven-team career in the NFL.

Even though there is a new man at the helm, there is no expectation for a letdown year at Battle. Ellison has seen what it takes to be a successful head coach, and he says he plans to keep pushing the successful principles Conyers instilled.

“We’re still going to work hard. I haven’t seen any of the kids take the coaching change differently,” Ellison said. “I have a good relationship with a lot of the kids already. We’re still trying to hold them accountable in all aspects of the game and we’ll have success that way.”

But one thing Battle will change is how it plans to score. With all-state quarterback Jaren Lewis graduated, senior Harrison Keller and junior Khaleel Dampier have engaged in a preseason competition to serve as his replacement.

Regardless of who starts Week 1, Ellison said he’ll lower the amount of passes thrown and focus on his “deepest position”: running back. Senior tailbacks Darren Jordan and Daleshaun Coleman ran for a combined 1,476 yards and 21 touchdowns last year and are set for massive workloads.

“I want to run the ball more often than pass it,” Ellison said. “No disrespect to our quarterbacks, but our strength is the run. … We have a great group of running backs with a good O-line.”

The defense loses several key pieces from a year ago, including all-state linebacker Jake Hedrick, but returns star defensive back Trevonne Hicks, who Ellison says is his “standout guy” and an impact player full of versatility.

“He’s going to have his lunch pail out, because we’re going to give him a lot of work on Friday nights,” Ellison said of Hicks. “He’s going to get the ball in his hands a lot more. We played him in special teams a little bit last year but we’ll definitely utilize him more.”

Although he likes the plaques and championships, Ellison’s focus remains on the season opener at home against Saint Louis University High. Then it will shift to the next game.

He expects his players to have the same mentality.

“Everyone is playing for one game as far as I know,” Ellison said. “It’s nice to have all the accolades, but we’re taking it week-by-week until we make it to the last game of the year.”

2019 schedule

Aug. 30: vs. SLUH

Sept. 6: @ Smith-Cotton

Sept. 13: @ Rock Bridge

Sept. 20: vs. Harrisonville

Sept. 27: @ Jackson

Oct. 4: vs. Hickman

Oct. 11: vs. Rockhurst

Oct. 18: @ Jefferson City

Oct. 25: vs. Hannibal

Five-year trend

2018: 8-5

2017: 8-4

2016: 12-1

2015: 10-3

2014: 11-4