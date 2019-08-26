The games will take place at Anderson Field by East Elementary. Each school will play three 25-minute periods against the other schools one at a time.

The Rolla Bulldogs will travel to Waynesville Tuesday and compete in the Tigers' jamboree.

Washington and West Plains will also be on the pitch with action scheduled to start at 5 p.m. The games will take place at Anderson Field by East Elementary. Each school will play three 25-minute periods against the other schools one at a time.

The Rolla Bulldogs are coming off a third district title last season. The boys were 16-10-1 in the 2018 campaign.

They will visit the Tigers of Waynesville on October 7 and have a good chance to face the Washington Blue Jays in the Pacific Tournament this season. They will also face the Zizzers of West Plains on September 24 in West Plains.

The Washington Blue Jays were 12-14-1 last season and ended their year against St. Francis Borgia from Washington. They will have a chance to face Rolla in districts or in the Pacific Tournament.

The Waynesvlle Tigers are coming off a 4-win season with one of those wins coming over West Plains last year. The Tigers will face the Zizzers on September 16 at West Plains. West Plains was 16-9 last season with a loss to Waynesville and Rolla.

Here is the schedule:

5 pm: Washington vs. Rolla

5:25 pm: Waynesville vs. West Plains

5:50 pm: Washington vs. Waynesville

6:15 pm: Rolla vs. West Plains

6:40 pm: Washington vs. West Plains

7:05 pm: Rolla vs. Waynesville