Check out these upcoming fishing tournaments around the Lake

32nd Annual Bass Tournament

The International Union of Operating Engineers 148 is hosting its 32nd annual Bass Tournament to benefit Ronald mcdonald House Charities of St. Louis.

The tournament will be held September 7 in the PB #2 area of the Lake of the Ozarks State Park. Entry is $150 per boat (two people).

A group of dedicated and energized Local 148 volunteers, both active and retired members, have donated a weekend of their time to raise money for charities dedicated to battling childhood diseases. Since its inception at Sterett Creek on Truman Lake in 1988, this one-of-a-kind tournament has raised over $1.7 million for Cystic Fibrosis research, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, and now the Ronald McDonald House of St. Louis.

The Ronald McDonald House of St. Louis provides a home-away-from-home for families of seriously ill children, and support to organizations that serve the needs of children. St. Louis’s three Ronald McDonald Houses offer parents and family members a respite from hospital waiting rooms 24 hours a day, 365 days per year. Their houses provide the essential comforts of home.

The tournament is designed to allow your everyday fishermen the opportunity to have a fun day of fishing along with helping a great cause. The grand prize winner will receive $2,500 with $1,000 given to the winning stringer. Entry fee includes a huge variety of attendance prizes, brats and complimentary beverages Friday evening, and a pork steak dinner and complimentary beverages on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up at www.local148.com/bass.

Shriners Buddy Bass Tournament

The Lake of the Ozarks Shrine Club is hosting a new Lake fishing tournament. The Buddy Bass Tournament will be held Saturday, September 14 at Alhonna Resort & Marina. All fishermen are welcome to compete. Most tournament rules will apply but there may be differences in certain compliance in this tournament. Contact Gary White, Vice Rajah at gwhite@lakeozarkshrine.club or call 314-471-4292 for information and to sign up.

The Lake of the Ozarks Shrine Club formed in 1959 and has more than 60 members. Shriners have helped more than 930 children with their medical needs.

Fishing Derby

The Lake West Chamber of Commerce will host the 8th annual Fishing Derby September 15 from 1-3 p.m. at Captain Ron’s. Free and open to the public. Registration is at noon. Prizes for all participants. There will be boys and girls age groups. For more information, call 573-374-5500.

Big Bass Bash

The annual Fall Big Bass Bash is held lake-wide on October 5 & 6 with weigh-in stations at PB2 (Grand Glaize State Park), Red Oak Resort, Alhonna Resort, & Point Randall Resort. The tournament is designed for amateurs who can win big. For more information, go to www.bigbassbash.com.

Alhonna’s Fall Classic

Alhonna Resort's annual Fall Classic Open Buddy Bass Tournament starts at 7 a.m. on October 26 & 27. Entry includes a breakfast at 6 a.m. each morning. Prizes awarded following the weigh-in on Sunday. Weigh-ins are 4 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Twice a year Alhonna hosts an open buddy bass, the last weekend in March and a fall classic held in October. For more information, go to www.thealhonnaresort.com/tournaments.