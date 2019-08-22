The St. James boys are coming off a 6-5 season. Last year they fell to the Salem Tigers in a close game at the start of the 2018 campaign while defeating both Sullivan and Pacific later on.

The St. James Tigers will host the Salem Tigers, Pacific Indians and Sullivan Eagles at 7 p.m., for their 2019 football jamboree.

The St. James boys are coming off a 6-5 season. Last year they fell to the Salem Tigers in a close game at the start of the 2018 campaign while defeating both Sullivan and Pacific later on.

In 2019, St. James will host Salem next Friday, travel to Sullivan on October 11 and host the Pacific Indians on Senior Night October 25.

Salem was 3-7 last year and fell to the Eldon Mustangs in the first round of districts. Wins last season came over St. James, Houston and Willow Springs.

The Pacific Indians are coming off a one-win season last year that ended with a loss to the Camdenton Lakers in the playoffs. The solo win of the season was a 28-21 win against the Owensville Dutchmen.

As well as visiting St. James, Pacific will also host the Sullivan team on September 27.

The Sullivan Eagles were also 3-7 last season with wins over Pacific, Hermann and Owensville. The Eagles saw the season closed out with back-to-back losses to St Francis Borgia on October 19 and October 26 in the district tournament.