Rolla High School will host a football jamboree this Friday to open up the 2019 season. The Bulldogs will host the Waynesville Tigers, Union Wildcats, and Capital City Cavaliers.

Rolla High School will host a football jamboree this Friday to open up the 2019 season. The Bulldogs will host the Waynesville Tigers, Union Wildcats, and Capital City Cavaliers.

The Bulldogs are looking to make another deep run in the playoffs after falling a game short of the district championship last year, concluding the season at 7-4.

Rolla defeated Glendale, Hillcrest, Springfield Central, Parkview, Waynesville and Washington in 2018. The season ended with a loss to St Francis Borgia from Washington in the semifinal game of districts.

The Cavaliers from Jefferson City will be making their football program’s debut after the first sophomore and freshmen classes move into the new school this fall. CC will compete on the junior varsity level this year and return to Rolla on October 28 where they will face the Bulldogs in a junior varsity and freshman game.

The Union Wildcats are no stranger to Rolla as they have competed in the state tournament and preseason competitions throughout the years. The Wildcats come in after a 7-3 record last fall. They fell to Farmington and St. Francis Borgia in the first two games and then proceeded to sweep the Four Rivers Conference by winning seven games straight. It came to an end when they fell to a very tough Jefferson City Helias team in the first round of districts.

The Waynesville Tigers are a fellow Ozark Conference member that has competed against Rolla going back to the beginning in 1960. The neighboring Tigers are coming off their best season in four years as they were 3-7 in 2018.

The Tigers and Bulldogs have had hard-fought games that include one overtime win for Rolla. Last year the Bulldogs won the game 34-28 in a single overtime matchup. The year before was another close win for Rolla as they defeated Waynesville by a late game touchdown at home. Waynesville’s wins were against Glendale, Hillcrest, and Springfield Central last season.

The jamboree will take place at the RHS Football Stadium this Friday around 6:30 p.m.