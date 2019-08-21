Get a first look at the Rolla and St. James softball teams

Rolla Jamboree

The Lady Bulldogs will host the Washington Lady Bluejays and Waynesville Lady Tigers at 4:30 p.m., at the softball field next to Rolla Middle School on Friday.

The Lady Bulldogs are coming off a 9-14 finish in 2018. They were able to make it to the district championship game, but fell to the Camdenton Lady Lakers in a battle of Ozark Conference teams.

Rolla finished with a 6-3 Ozark Conference record last season that included big wins over Parkview, Springfield Central, Glendale and Waynesville.

The Washington Lady Bluejays were 20-5 last year and fell in a close game to Columbia Battle during the district tournament. The Lady Bluejays picked up some impressive wins over Fort Zumwalt West, St Francis Borgia and Union.

The Waynesville Lady Tigers were 5-14 last fall and were 3-6 in the Ozark Conference.. They picked up wins over Springfield Central, Glendale and Parkview. The Lady Tigers will travel to Rolla on October 7 and compete in the Rolla Tournament on the 11th and 12th of October.

St. James Jamboree

The St. James Lady Tigers will host the Owensville Dutchgirls and St. Clair Lady Bulldogs this Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.

The St. James Lady Tigers were 6-16 last season. Highlights included wins over Salem, Glendale and Laquey.

The Lady Tigers will host the St Clair Bulldogs on September 28 and October 1. Senior Night will take place on October 10 when the Crocker Lady Lions come to town.

Owensville was 8-11 last year after ending the season with a 6-5 loss to the Lady Bulldogs from St. Clair in the district tournament. Owensville had wins over South Callaway and Cuba last season. They will have another chance at the Lady Bulldogs on September 19 when they host St. Clair. The Dutchgirls will end their regular season in the Rolla Tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs of St. Clair were 11-11 during last year's campaign. St. Clair fell to St. Francis Borgia in the district playoffs. Notable wins came over Warrenton, St. James, Steelville and Owensville.