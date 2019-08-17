Seniors Rileigh Eberhardt and Emily Frazer, coupled with junior Shaylee Chrisman will be the face of the Northeast R-IV School at Cairo girls golf program for the 2019 fall season. As a result of not having at least two more fellow golfers on the links, Cairo will not compete as a team at any events found on its ledger and instead the trio of athletes will compete as individuals.

“I look forward to this season. These girls are fun to be around and are willing to continue learning the sport. They show a passion for learning and playing the sport and have a great time at every practice. Their contagious, great attitudes would have to be their strength for this season,” said 8th year Lady 'Cats golf coach Denise Winkler. “Goals are crucial in golf and we have had conversations about setting goals for the season. As long as these girls can set realistic goals and strive to meet those goals, we should have a successful season.”

All three returnees played well enough at districts to earn a medal and extend their golf playing days into the postseason with Eberhardt, the program's top overall golfer a year ago, missed the cut for the state championships by six strokes.

While Rileigh's lowest score during a 9-hole match was a 46 last fall, Frazer's top effort was two strokes better at the LA Nickell Golf Course in Columbia and for Chrisman it was a 48.

Frazer is a two-sport athlete with softball being her primary focus this fall.

The Cairo trio's first golf date is at La Plata on Sept. 3, and the next day the Lady 'Cats play on their designated home links of Heritage Hills Golf Course in Moberly's against the schools of Paris, Westran and South Callaway.