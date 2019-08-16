RaDel Hinckley has been an assistant boys soccer coach at Fort Osage since 1999.

He even got his first crack at a head coaching job when he was the girls head coach from 2002-05. But being the head of the program wasn’t what he expected it to be.

“I didn’t know what being a head coach entailed,” Hinckley said. “It was a lot more work than just show up and coach. There was a lot of paperwork and stuff like that. I just wasn’t ready for that responsibility.”

He said he is now.

After Michael Brown stepped down from being the boys head coach so he could spend more time with his family and remain the girls coach, Hinckley decided to give being a head coach another try.

He was named the head coach for the boys earlier this year, and will take over an Indians team that finished 8-13 in 2018.

“I’ve been the assistant for the boys so long, it just felt natural to step in and take over the spot,” Hinckley said. “I considered it when Coach (Andrew) Fletcher left a couple of years ago. My daughter (Talia Hinckley) was just starting high school at the time, and I didn’t know how scheduling would work out.

“I know it’s going to be busy, but I think I can handle it.”

He will have 10 returning letter-winners from last season’s squad, but lost a huge piece of the offense in all-state forward Jacob Lammering, who graduated and was the Suburban Middle Seven Player of the Year last season.

“That’s a big deal, a good goal scorer is something that you are always looking for,” Hinckley said. “But we return a lot of solid players.”

He anticipates senior forward Dylan Stillwell and freshman Lucca Smith to make up for some of the scoring Lammering provided.

“He’s a really talented young player,” Hinckley said of Smith. “Hopefully he can slide into Jake’s spot. We aren’t expecting 30 goals from him, but I think he will do well in that role.

“Dylan is a scrappy kid. He’s not the tallest kid, but he will get in there and challenge for the ball. He is also quick, which will help us a lot.”

Angel Cornejo is another freshman who could make an impact for the Indians as he will likely start in the midfield. He will join returning starters Hector Henandez, Kyle Lilley and Colby McDowell in the midfield.

The back line will be led by Eliot Chastain, who was a first-team all-district and second-team all-conference player last season. Justin Epperson and Christian and Justin Winingar also return to start in the back along with goalkeeper Riley Rexford.

“We’ll be more of a defensive team this year,” Stillwell said. “We have a lot of speed in the back. And Riley has been going to a lot of camps. He should do a lot better this year.”

In his first season, Hinckley wants his team to have a record above .500 like it did in 2017.

“You always want to win more than you lose,” he said. “It’s always a positive thing. The schedule is the same as last year, so it will be tough. We’re going to do the best we can. We’re going to get better every single day.”