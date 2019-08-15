There are multiple returning starters in the young group. Two of the leaders this season will be senior Emalee Grooms, whom is an All-Ozark Conference (OC), All-District, and All-Regional selection, and she is joined by fellow senior Lauren Moersch who earned the honor of All-OC and All-District.

The Rolla Lady Bulldogs softball team is in full swing for the 2019 season.

Rolla finished with a 9-14 record last season at the varsity level, but look to the 12-1 junior varsity team to step up to the challenge this year. The team had a 6-3 record in Ozark Conference action last season.

The team is led by Head Coach Jessika Zink this season with Kenny Hohe serving as an assistant.

Rolla will bring back plenty of experience as the team lost just two seniors from last year's squad in Chloe Wood and Cheyanne King.

So far, Zink likes what she has seen on the diamond.

“Proud of the hard work and dedication shown by each Lady Bulldog. They are showing tremendous growth and we will continue climbing the ladder to success,” she said. “We will have everyone back this year after graduating two seniors. They are improving every day and the Lady Bulldogs are hungry for a successful fall season.”

There are multiple returning starters in the young group. Two of the leaders this season will be senior Emalee Grooms, whom is an All-Ozark Conference (OC), All-District, and All-Regional selection, and she is joined by fellow senior Lauren Moersch who earned the honor of All-OC and All-District.

The Rolla hitters also consist of multiple athletes that are going to help the team this season as well. There is All-OC and All-District player Reagan Reedy, junior Keira Chrisco at catcher, Jordan Watkins as the pitcher, and Makenzie McCarter will also be a big part of the program. Other returning juniors include Fiona Giddens, and Maycie Montgomery.

The sophomores include Zoey Barr, Sierra Spencer, Makenzie McCarter, Jordan Watkins, Reagan Reedy, Keira Chrisco, Madison Mace and Riley Wassilak.

Coach Zink is also particularly excited about the depth of the incoming freshman class.

“Adding the incoming freshman class will allow us to have great depth this fall. This class includes Taylor Heimbaugh, Hannah Hoss, Regan Baker, Jayla Crump, Taylor Bleckman, Adalie Lauth, Hailey Adams and Kiara Webber,” Zink noted.

“Depth in talent and numbers entering the freshman class will add healthy competition to our Lady Bulldog team.”

Rolla’s bats will also be aided on defense when they will have all pitchers returning on the mound including Watkins, Moersch and the senior McCarter along with the incoming freshmen pitchers.

“We will utilize the depth on the mound this season,” Zink noted.

The Lady Bulldogs will be hosting the jamboree in Rolla on August 23 by the middle school. The first regular season game will be on the road in Cuba as they will face the Lady Wildcats September 3 and the home opener will be against the Helias Catholic Lady Crusaders on September 4.

Rolla will travel to Ozark and Union for tournaments in September to face a tough eight games in two weeks including some conference games.